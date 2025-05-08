SC transport are looking for CE-drivers!
Do you have a CE driving license? Are you looking for new challenges and want to spend the summer in Sweden? Keep reading!
SC transport is a part of StudentConsulting Group and have more than 20 years of experience in the transport industry and recruitment of drivers. SC transport cooperates with some of the largest companies in Sweden and we have job offers throughout the country from north to south.
This job is a temporary position starting in the spring, but with good chances to stay in the fall. As a driver in Sweden, you will work full time and will be covered by collective agreement. The working hours vary, there are both daytime and slightly less convenient working hours. We provide hostel opportunities if needed.
We are looking for candidates that have CE license and YKB (code 95). The job consists of loading, unloading and transporting of goods to customers. The companies distribute everything from general gargo, food and industrial material. Common for all companies is that they are looking for coworkers that are social, service minded and an ambassador of the company.
You need to have:
• CE license and YKB (code 95).
• Good communication in English
Its meritorious if you have experience from customer service, logistic and know how to load and unload a truck in a way that is correct and safe. To match our different positions its important that you aren't afraid of physical work, that you are passionate about your work and take responsibility for the results of your work.
Are you the one we are looking for? Apply by the link below and register at our website: www.studentconsulting.com.
If you have specific questions, you are more than welcome to contact us at: transport.sverige@studentconsulting.com
SC transport Sverige är en del av mångfaldigt prisbelönta StudentConsulting Group - ett av Skandinaviens största och ledande rekryterings- och bemanningsföretag. Tack vare ett stort nätverk och lång erfarenhet har vi tillsatt 24 241 jobb det senaste året. Vi erbjuder intressanta och utmanande tjänster på både hel- och deltid. För dig som är nyfiken på ett äventyr på annan ort - så erbjuder vi även chaufförstjänster i Norge. Hitta din framtid på www.studentconsulting.se/lastbilschaufför Ersättning
