SAS Developer

Job Description & Key Responsibility:
Experience with the SAS Visual Analytics (VA) on Platform and SAS Viya on VA
Have experience with SAS architecture & environment administration
Best Practices | When Moving SAS to Microsoft Azure.
Deploy Python to Microsoft Azure ML
SAS Studio Engineer, DataOps
Design and develop technical solutions to pre-defined requirements and develop components including Dashboards and Reports.
Development of reports, Visualizations, and explorations aligning with best practices to deploy reports with optimal performance.
Hands-on Experience in various SAS concepts like Base SAS, SAS/Macro, SAS/SQL, CAS procedures, & other SAS data manipulation and SAS Viya report/dashboard automation procedures.
• Capable in Data Management & Analytics methodologies, Business --Requirements Gathering, Data Model design, and preparing High-Level project documentation and experienced in creating High level & Low-level design documentation.
