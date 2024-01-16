Network Configuration Engineer
Job summary
For our customer within the energy sector we are looking for a senior network engineer with configuration knowledge.
The location is in Ludvika and you need to be on site 70%-80%.
You will be part of a team of talented engineers, tasked with deploying and securing the next generation of control systems within HVDC Service.
In this role you will work with system-, network-, and cybersecurity implementations in HVDC upgrade projects. You will build complete infrastructure of networks and systems to support HVDC operations worldwide. You will get great exposure to the latest technology and industry trends into Grid Integration solutions.
Background
• Worked with hyperconverged infrastructure and is well familiar with VMware, vCenter and vxRail and similar systems.
• Well familiar with configuration of network equipment (firewalls, switches, virtual switches, GPS clocks etc.) and redundant network designs and protocols
• Experience with Microsoft client- and server operating systems from legacy to current generations.
• Experience with databases and high-availability solutions.
• General understanding of security fundamentals and are familiar with global standards as NIST 800, IEC 64443, NERC CIP and ISO 27001.
• Previous experience from critical infrastructure is a major plus.
