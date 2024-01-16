Section Manager Chemistry and Application
2024-01-16
Who we are
Olink Proteomics is a rapidly growing life science company committed to advancing the understanding of human diseases through proteomics. We are dedicated to innovation, quality, rigor and transparency, providing outstanding solutions and support for human protein biomarker discovery.
The vital role of proteins in understanding human biology has been recognized for many decades, but technological limitations severely restricted the comprehensive investigation of the huge number of proteins that could be important in different biological processes and diseases. With Olink, scientists can now simultaneously measure thousands of human proteins using just a few uL of blood sample, with highly specific, thoroughly validated assays that cover a very wide dynamic range (fg/mL to ug/mL).
In a few years, Olink has grown rapidly from a small, Sweden-based company offering assays for a few hundred proteins, to a NASDAQ-listed (https://eur01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.olink.com%2Finvestor-relations&data=05%7C01%7Cthomas.bennett%40olink.com%7C44d00a4e60cc45da8f8b08da2d189513%7C0bc012cfb3e946bd95a6cecc37315bb1%7C1%7C0%7C637871880838157918%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=%2F1avRLTDgaZQT7%2FHLQVoC2z6iY%2FlV6p088C3xz0TkuI%3D&reserved=0)
organization with a strong global presence, a broad portfolio (https://eur01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.olink.com%2Fproducts-services%2F&data=05%7C01%7Cthomas.bennett%40olink.com%7C44d00a4e60cc45da8f8b08da2d189513%7C0bc012cfb3e946bd95a6cecc37315bb1%7C1%7C0%7C637871880838157918%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=67Dhfg2OK3oTJU4HR9ipLduzEFYVrwrcHRERFZ%2BShm8%3D&reserved=0)
of flexible protein biomarker solutions and library of high quality, thoroughly validated assays that covers ~5400 proteins.
For more information about Olink, please visit www.olink.com
Position Description
Olink Proteomics continues to grow, and we are now seeking a Section Manager for the new Chemistry and Application section within the Start to Finish Department at R&D. As Section Manager, you will lead and inspire a group of dedicated and highly skilled Scientists. The section works with technical improvements in our products, and you will be responsible for developing and optimizing the PEA workflow as well as participating in research projects. You will work with cutting edge molecular biology technologies including qPCR and NGS. The role is based in our Uppsala headquarter and you will report to Department Director Start to Finish.
Primary responsibilities
• Plan, prioritize and coordinate the teams' activities.
• Define responsibilities, required competence and structure within the section.
• Follow up on activities within the section with respect to progress, results and quality.
• Approve plans, methods and reports within the area of expertise.
• Take active part in the product development work.
• Collaborate cross functionally to achieve department goals.
• Personnel responsibility for the team: Recruit, develop, motivate, and lead a highly skilled team by ensuring proper onboarding and setting of individual targets as well as work environment responsibility.
• Budget responsibility.
• Member of the Start to Finish management team and represent the Chemistry and Application section in that forum.
• Take active part in developing the department together with the department director.
• Represent the team/function at Olink events and/or at external meetings.
• Work in accordance with applicable company policies and guidelines.
Qualifications/skills
• Ph.D. from the Life Science area.
• At least 5 years experience from other R&D positions.
• Previous experience as manager within R&D is desired.
• Experience of leading research and development projects.
• Experience from method development.
• In depth knowledge of molecular biology technologies such as NGS, qPCR and PCR.
• Knowledge of proteomics, preferably immunologic methods.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you have a strong interest in developing individuals and teams. You are committed, driven and solution oriented and you are not afraid to make tough decisions when necessary. You are a team player that can work with many personalities. It is also important that you are pragmatic and can adjust to changed circumstances.
Please submit your resume and a cover letter detailing your relevant experience and why you are the ideal candidate for this position. The last day for applying is on the 11th of February 2024 but please submit your application as soon as possible.
