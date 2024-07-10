SAP UAT testing lead
For the IEB program we are looking for SAP UAT testing lead.
SAP S/4HANA UAT Testing Lead, will be responsible for:
• Driving the coordination with both business and Workstream leads / SAP Architects to identify and fill gaps within the testing strategy & as well as the UAT Test scope
• Driving the coordination of the approval of the UAT testing scope by both business and Workstream leads and ensure that all questions/comments are addressed
• Working with business process owners to prioritize test scenarios to be tested during UAT
• Ensuring that SAP and integrated Legacy systems are ready for testing. If no test system exists, work with the boundary systems on an approach for how test scenario will be executed
• Working with the migration teams to align on their approach to Test data (Mock data)
• Helping to develop UAT material and lead sessions around test execution
• Preparing and driving test execution during UAT
• Creating KPIs and reports from testing tool to show management the progress of testing/defects on a daily/weekly basis
• Driving daily standup with UAT Execution team and defect management
• Working with Legacy test coordinators to align key areas of focus for outstanding test scripts and defects
• Reporting to Scania Test Manager and project release leads in close cooperation with SI and Scania business stakeholders
The ideal candidate should have:
• A minimum of 7 years of SAP Test lead experience working in large and complex transformations and implementations, with at least three (2) full life-cycle implementations (one being S/4HANA )
• Strong communication skills to be able to present risks and defects to IT and business stakeholders
• Bachelors' degree from an accredited college/university;
• Experience with SAP S2P, O2C, Finance, P2M , EWM, TM, Solutions
• Experience in working with SAP Focused Build as a Test Management tool
• Understanding of leading test practices for large-scale ERP implementation
• Strong reporting skills using dashboards and test management tools
• Ability to travel abroad at a short notice (Europa, China, Brasil)
