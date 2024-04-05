SAP Technical Expert
2024-04-05
, Kristinehamn
, Karlskoga
, Storfors
, Lekeberg
, Karlstad
, Örebro
, Töreboda
, Västerås
Seize the opportunity and apply for the position as an experienced technical expert in our Technical Team in southern Stockholm. We are already live with the solution in 4 Nordic countries, with several more to come. If you want to refine your skills and work with some great colleagues, this could be the perfect role for you!
Main tasks
With SAP as the implementation partner, we implemented the very latest versions of SAP retail, including S4/HANA, SAP CAR, F&R, BW, and PI/PO.
Under the guidance of the Technical Solution Owner, you will work as a technical expert and will be part of our small internal team working on critical parts of the solution.
Desirable Qualifications
Several years of experience in ABAP OO
Proficiency in SAP PI/PO development and administration
Experience in data modelling and the ability to perform larger and more complex tasks, such as processing complex interfaces, dialog programming, classic reporting
Experience working with IDocs, Webservices, APIs is advantageous
Exposure to some of the newer technologies like CDS views, OData services, and Fiori is beneficial but not mandatory
Ability to efficiently integrate various systems and applications
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather requirements and deliver effective integration solutions
Provide technical support and guidance to resolve issues and optimize performance
We don't expect you to know everything, but we want you to have a hunger and interest in learning new things and a positive attitude towards new challenges. We appreciate people who are creators, people who love nothing more than seeing a solution they have built in the hands of users.
It's good if you can speak Swedish, but it's more important that you can speak and write fluently in English.
About BAUHAUS:
BAUHAUS is an inspiring workplace with a high ceiling and a lot of joy, and we place great value on being a good employer. To achieve that and create a healthy and positive working environment where everyone can feel involved and have the opportunity to develop, we follow some guidelines. Therefore, we appreciate it if you think like us about a good working environment.
* We share experiences and information.
• We communicate and address each other in a friendly manner.
• We provide constructive criticism and acknowledge success.
• We work to create a more enjoyable workplace through motivation, engagement, development, and education.
• We respect each other's time and work, take responsibility for decisions, are available, and keep our promises.
• We talk to each other, not about each other.
• We do not tolerate any form of discrimination or sexual harassment.
BAUHAUS is one of Europe's largest department store chains for workshop, home, and garden, with nearly 300 stores in 19 countries, including 24 stores and an online shop in Sweden. We have over 20,000 employees worldwide, with around 3,000 in Sweden. Ersättning
