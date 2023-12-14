SAP Support Engineer
2023-12-14
Right now, we are looking for a consultant for the role of SAP Support Engineer for a client in Stockholm!
Start: 02/01/2024
End: 30/06/2024
Scope: 100%
The assignment will be carried out on-site at the client's premises in Stockholm.
Short description of the product area and team:
The product area SAP platforms ensures that the solution design and delivery advance our business towards a future state, transforming the fashion retail industry! As an SAP Release Coordinator, you will be part of the SAP Release Management team, responsible for managing release and technical upgrade coordination across all product teams on the SAP platform. You will work cross-functionally among several product teams and, therefore, have the ability to make an impact on a larger scale!
Work tasks:
• Responsible for managing release and technical upgrade coordination across all product teams on the SAP platform (5 years of experience).
• Ensure that the release and deployment processes are followed by the product teams on time and that potential challenges are solved efficiently.
• Ability to collaborate effectively with engineers in other product or enabling engineering teams to solve and reduce SAP deploy dependencies.
• To succeed in this role, cross-functional collaboration with various stakeholders will be key.
Technical Competences:
• Need to have worked with Active Control (5 years of experience).
• Need to have an understanding of how SAP landscape and SAP solution works.
• Experience in Retail & Logistics SAP.
• Strong in planning, execution, and follow-up, together with a "can-do attitude."
• Proven ability to align different areas and skill sets around a common goal and achieve successful overall delivery.
• Ability to identify and manage priorities and act accordingly.
• Stakeholder management with both business and IT.
Personal Competences:
• Ability to collaborate and co-create with other product teams across products.
• Ability to understand and analyze complex information and share it in effective and powerful communications.
• Ability to understand people psychology and to connect with people to encourage new behaviors.
• Ability to take responsibility, work proactively, and continuously improve activities in complex, quickly transforming environments.
Language skills:
• English
Required cloud certification: No certificates are related to this role
Apply by December 19th with:
• Updated CV in Word format.
• Your availability.
