Systems Engineer - Autonomous Vehicle Computational Platform
2024-05-03
Join us now!
Scania Group is a global leader in sustainable transport solutions. Our commitment to innovation drives us to create cutting-edge technologies that shape the future of transportation. As we continue to revolutionize the automotive industry, we are seeking a talented and visionary Systems Engineer to lead the development of our computational platform for autonomous vehicles within TRATON.
Role and responsibilities
You will be a part of a global team responsible for development and delivery of TRATONs computational platform for autonomous vehicles, the team uses scrum and work in a development flow according to scaled agile framework.
* Strategic Leadership: Define the long-term vision and roadmap for Scania's autonomous vehicle computational platform. Collaborate with cross-functional teams to align technology development with business objectives.
* Platform Development: Oversee the design, implementation, and maintenance of the computational platform. Ensure safety, scalability, reliability, and security.
* Collaboration: Work closely with electrical hardware engineers, software engineers and domain experts to drive innovation and optimize performance.
* Requirements Management: Gather and prioritize system requirements from stakeholders. Translate business needs into technical specifications.
* Quality Assurance: Establish quality standards, conduct testing, and ensure compliance with safety regulations.
* Continuous Improvement: Monitor industry trends, evaluate emerging technologies, and propose enhancements to the platform.
Your profile
To thrive and succeed in this role, we believe that you possess a subset of the qualifications listed below.
Education: Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or a related field.
Experience: Experience in system architecture, electrical hardware development, software development, or similar roles is a plus.
Technical Skills:
* Familiar with CPU and GPU-based embedded systems.
* Familiar with real-time operating systems and embedded systems.
* Familiar with machine learning and sensor fusion.
* Familiar with safety standards such as ISO26262 and/or IEC61508
Leadership Abilities:
* Strong communication skills and the ability to collaborate effectively across teams.
* Strategic thinking and a passion for driving innovation.
Autonomous Vehicle Domain:
* Understanding of autonomous vehicle technologies, including perception, control, and localization.
* Experience with ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) is a plus.
Language skills:
* Fluent in English is mandatory
* Swedish is a plus
Why join us?
* Impact: Be part of a ground-breaking initiative that shapes the future of transportation.
* Global Reach: Work with diverse teams across continents.
* Innovation: Contribute to cutting-edge solutions in autonomous mobility.
* Career Growth: Opportunities for professional development and advancement.
Application
If you are interested and feel that you have a fair share of what is mentioned above, please apply!
Selections and interviews will take place on an ongoing basis throughout the application period, and additional information and questions can be addressed at that stage. Please apply no later than 2024-05-20.
Your application should include a CV and degree certificate. Instead of a cover letter, please answer the questions stated when you submit your application. A background check might be conducted for this position.
You are welcome to contact: Johan Kingstedt, Head of Autonomy Control Systems, at johan.kingstedt@scania.com
