SAP Specialist to Samsung!
2025-08-27
Your New Role As an SAP SD/LE Specialist, you will play a key role in optimizing and supporting our SAP environment with a strong focus on SD (Sales & Distribution), LE (Logistics Execution) and EDI (Electronic Data Interchange). Your main responsibilities will include: - Enhancing EDI integration to improve data accuracy and automation with vendors and third-party logistics providers. - Supporting digital transformation initiatives, including SAP process automation and new system integrations. - Driving E-commerce system support by integrating and optimizing SAP SD/LE with our e-commerce platforms. - Enabling business growth through scalable SAP solutions that improve operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. - Designing user-friendly SAP functionalities in collaboration with business teams to enhance user experience.
To succeed in this role, you will need: Solid experience with SAP SD (Sales & Distribution), including configuration and troubleshooting.
Knowledge of LE (Logistics Execution) and EDI (Electronic Data Interchange) integration.
Hands-on experience with E-commerce support, order fulfillment and inventory synchronization.
Understanding of IDOCs, ABAP debugging and middleware integrations (beneficial).
Experience with SAP S/4HANA (preferred).
Strong problem-solving ability and a process improvement mindset.
Excellent collaboration and communication skills, with the ability to work across teams and stakeholders.
Who You Are
You are proactive, solution-oriented and eager to grow within a dynamic, fast-paced environment. You take ownership of your work, have a positive mindset and see long-term potential in developing your SAP expertise further.
We look forward to receiving your application Scope of employment: 100% Type of contract: Fixed-term employment as a consultant via JobBusters. Salary: 59.600 - 63.600 SEK/month Start date: 2025-09-22 End date: 2030-09-21 Application deadline: Selected benefits: Collective agreement, wellness allowance, Benifex Other information: 30 days vacation (no overtime pay) and 2 months notice period. In your application: Please make sure it is clear that you meet the qualifications required by the client.
Good to Know We review applications on a rolling basis. Since recruitment processes in the consulting industry often move quickly, the position may be filled before the application deadline - so don't wait to apply!
You do not need to include a cover letter. Instead, please answer the screening questions as part of your application.
Company Presentation Everything we do at Samsung is driven by an unyielding passion for excellence and an unfaltering commitment to developing the best products and services on the market. In today's fast-paced global economy, change is constant and innovation is critical to a company's survival. As we have done for 80 years, we set our sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands so we can steer our company toward long-term success. As an SAP SD/LE Specialist, you will have an integral part in ensuring we stay on top of the market and continue to enrich and simplify the consumers' lives. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-13
JobBusters AB
My Johansson my.johansson@jobbusters.se
9479403