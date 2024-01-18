SAP Functional Lead - Source to Pay
2024-01-18
We are embarking on an eight year global Business Transformation programme enabled by SAP S/4HANA. This is a greenfield implementation for Sandvik, a large Swedish multinational group.
We are in the process of building an in-house delivery team with the best competence and a genuine passion to deliver successful IT Operations and we are looking for exceptional people to join our multi-cultural team.
We are now recruiting for a SAP Source to Pay Functional Lead - for a permanent role in our organization
JOB PURPOSE
The SAP Source to Pay Functional Lead will ensure that implementation of all business processes within the IT application area Source to Pay are done according to set requirements, using the possibilities given in the Enterprise Resource planning (ERP) system and the Ariba Platform. The role will involve working collaboratively with functional experts and business/technical teams. This individual will play a critical role in ensuring that the business requirements are fully understood and that solutions meet business expectations.
The role of the SAP Functional Lead has been created to enable our business to maximize the value from our S/4 HANA transformation programs.
This person is part of the IT Delivery function globally and works closely with the other functional delivery leads and solution architects to ensure the integrity of the Ariba specific design and the wider end to end solution.
They will be expected to have ultimate responsibility for the Ariba solution and are expected to oversee system issues as well as minor and major change requests. Whilst it is expected many of the day to day incidents and requests will be managed without their direct involvement it will be expected that they ensure that all agreed SLA's are being adhered to and the company is receiving the appropriate level of service from any managed service provider.
All technical specifications in the Ariba Platform and Ariba global templates will require their approval and so a considerable competence on the Ariba Platform will be required to ensure the company has a robust solution.
They will play a leading role in ongoing Transformation projects leveraging S4H by providing their inputs to the program in relation to the Source to Pay process and Ariba solution and will be expected to play a leading role when transitioning projects to the support organization.
MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES
Enable S/4 HANA and Ariba transformation
IT Primary point of contact for the Process Owners, Solution Architects and key business stakeholders with responsibility for solution delivery of processes covering Source to Pay area
Ensure S/4 Hana and Ariba core solution leverages standard best practice solutions as much as possible in order to promote one standard end to end solution.
Support project detailed design stages to ensure the integrity of the end to end solution is maintained contributing to Fit/Gap analysis to assess the value/ROI of any deviation from SAP and Ariba standard.
Develop and enable relevant operational reporting requirements leveraging S/4 Hana capabilities
Work with other IT Leads and application experts to ensure integrations with other functions and complimentary applications are performing as expected.
Manage IT demand in the Source to Pay space and drive delivery execution with internal and external teams
Mentor and develop IT team members actively sharing knowledge to develop and broaden our internal expertise
Business oriented mindset comfortable providing inputs to functional discussions and keen awareness of different perspectives
Agile methods with a strong appetite for new technologies and innovation looking
Your Profile
You are a highly motivated, delivery focused individual with exceptional analytical and problem solving capabilities. You have a can-do attitude and thrive on working in a multi-cultural team environment. You have excellent inter-personal skills and strong communication skills. You are proficient in the MS Office suite and are capable of producing high quality documents and outputs. You have a deep functional understanding of the Source to Pay in SAP and Ariba and wide experience working in a similar role on a large scale SAP implementation project (5 or more years would be beneficial). You set high standards for yourself and have a passion for excellence. You are educated to degree level or equivalent.
Diversity, Inclusion & Sustainability
Sandvik has a developed belief in conducting our business in a sustainable and responsible manner, both for our employees and the environment; wherever in the world we operate.
These core values, to prioritise the safety and well-being of our employees, are the foundation of how we work today. We also recognise the importance on inter-personal relationships and how those based on honesty, respect and trust, enhance our working lives and help each other's growth and career development.
Location: Stockholm (Sweden)
Reporting to: You report to the IT Delivery Manager for Finance within Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions.
Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions
Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a global leading supplier of equipment and tools, service and technical solutions for the mining and construction industries. Application areas include rock drilling, rock cutting, loading and hauling, tunnelling and quarrying. In 2021, sales were approximately 41 billion SEK with about 15,500 employees within continuing operations.
A glimpse of our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial! For us, success is a team effort - we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. We also give you the freedom to find that perfect mix between work, family life and interests.
How to apply?
Interested in the challenge? Please apply as soon as possible and no later than February 3rd, 2024.
