Salesforce Developers ,Salesforce Business Analyst and TPM -2025
2025-01-06
SEKROND AB provides services in the form of Technology Consulting and Outsourcing, Management Consulting, Product development and other similar activities in ICT, Telecommunications, Financial, Renewable/Non-renewable Energy spheres as well as Sales, marketing and maintenance of ICT software and hardware to clients.
We are hiring energetic and solution driven candidates for the following positions:
Salesforce Developers
Salesforce Business Analysts
Technical Project Managers
Qualifications and Expertise Desired
Salesforce Developers
Bachelor or Master Degree in IT, EE, Computer Science, Software Engineering or relevant education or work experience.
Good communication skills in English.
Team player.
Hands-on experience on Salesforce platform capabilities
Experience with Data Modelling, Data Management best practices, Sharing and Security Model, Integration Patterns.
Proven experience of Database Triggers, Apex, Lightning Web Components (LWC), SQL, SOQL, REST APIs, React (or an equivalent framework) & GraphQL.
Experience with software engineering practices and its application on Salesforce platform - Test Driven Development, CI/CD, etc.
Competent with data analytics and dashboards (Power BI, Tableau, ELK, Grafana, etc)
Working knowledge of Cybersecurity Best Practices.
Working knowledge of ITILv3 lifecycle methodology.
Salesforce Certified Administrator /Salesforce Certified Integration Architect.
Other Salesforce certification is desired but not mandatory..
Salesforce Business Analyst
Bachelor or Master Degree in IT, EE, Computer Science, Software Engineering or relevant education or work experience.
Good communication skills in English.
Team player.
Hands-on experience on one or many of the following Salesforce areas / clouds - Sales Cloud, Experience Cloud, Service Cloud, Commerce Cloud (B2B Commerce)
Experience with Requirements engineering, Functional testing, UATs and Salesforce Business analysis.
Hands-on experience designing Salesforce solutions sing custom apps, workflow rules, validation rules, etc.
Salesforce Certified Administrator /Salesforce Certified Cloud Consultant (Sales/Service/Experience/NPSP).
Other Salesforce certification is desired but not mandatory.
Experience with Data Modelling, Data Management best practices, Sharing and Security Model, Integration Patterns.
Experience with enterprise systems, preferably CRM or ERP.
Technical Project Managers
Bachelor or Master Degree in IT, EE, Computer Science, Software Engineering or relevant education or work experience.
Good communication skills in English.
Team player.
PMP or PRINCE2 Certification is mandatory. Also working knowledge of Agile Software Development is desired.
Experience with Project Planning and Leadership, Stakeholder coordination, Technical oversight of tactical and operational requirements, and expertise in program execution for Enterprise systems (ERP, CRM,etc)
Experience with SQL and Data Warehouse technologies such as Snowflake is desired.
Working knowledge of data governance tools, frameworks and technologies.
Kindly send your resumes to info@sekrond.com
. Only applications submitted to the mailbox will be considered.
Kindly quote SEKROICT-Salesforce2025 as reference in the applications.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-05
