Sales System Specialist
2025-05-13
Job Description:
Sales System Specialist for our client in telecommunication. Join our clients dynamic Sales Flow Team, where they are passionate about optimizing customer journeys. They are committed to creating innovative solutions for e-commerce, self-service, external websites, mobile apps, and future digital services.
Your Next Challenge:
Are you a solution-oriented and dedicated systems specialist? You'll set up campaigns and solutions to support various digital platforms. This role requires a deep understanding of business, processes, and people. You'll collaborate with your team to create customer-centric solutions and act as an internal consultant for colleagues across the organization.
Who Are You?
Our client is on a journey to become the next-generation telecom company. To succeed, you need to be detail-oriented, logical, and open to change. You should be customer-focused and understand that the solutions you create will connect people to what matters most.
Your Profile:
Customer-focused mindset
Strong communication skills
Attention to detail and quality
Ability to work independently and in teams
Your Experience:
Experience as a system specialist
Fluent in Swedish and English
Web experience (preferred)
Programming knowledge (preferred)
Domain knowledge of telecom (preferred)
Your Application
Does the role sound interesting and like a good fit? We recommend submitting your application as soon as possible, as we are conducting interviews on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the application deadline. We can only receive and process your application if you register your CV in our portal. Due to GDPR regulations, we cannot accept applications via email. We warmly welcome your application! The assignment is part of Quest Consulting's staffing services.
