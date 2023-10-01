Sales Support till Dellner Couplers
Are you looking for a creative job with great opportunities for personal development? Are you passionate about Sales and interested in Supporting our Global Sales Teams in Dellner? Do you want to be a part of a strong team at a multinational company that is at the forefront of the green transition?
Then this role opening at Dellner Service is right for you. The Global Service Support Team at the headquarters in Vika is now looking for a Sales Support to strengthen the team and to be able to continue offering the most competitive coupling products for trains on the market.
Job Description
As Sales Support in the Global Service Support Team, you get the opportunity to work with our global area sales managers and sales teams with a wide variety of responsibilities such as offer preparation, order registration, project calculations, market price lists, training etc. You will work in close collaboration with colleagues from many other departments such as RAMS/LCC, Planning and Procurement, both locally and globally. You are encouraged to optimize our processes and work with continuous improvements. You will also have direct contact with our customers and the position may also include some international traveling, to visit subsidiaries and customers worldwide.
Qualifications
We assume that you have a minimum of 3 years relevant university degree or a few years working experience within sales support. It is beneficial if you have experience with ERP systems and customer relations, presenting and selling your ideas.
You have a sales-oriented mindset and the ability to understand customer needs. You are social, flexible, focused and someone who take own initiatives to achieve the company's goals as well as your own. You are easy to work with and people like working with you, a team player willing to share your experience and knowledge with others.
You organize and structure your own work, you are self-going and continuously seek out development for yourself.
In addition, you express yourself well in speech and writing, especially in corporate English and Swedish, other languages are meritorious.
We Offer
At Dellner, you become part of a wonderful team of driven people who are happy to share their knowledge and experience. The culture is characterized by easy cooperation, trust and opportunities to influence your own environment, personal development and work situation. We emphasize that everyone should be able to develop in their work and as a company we work to take advantage of all individuals' strengths and develop them. We offer favorable working conditions and with our unique location in the Dalarna countryside, we have great opportunities for a balanced work environment with proximity to outdoor activities. Our values, Respect, Action, Joy, and Team, create the right climate for our team members to thrive.
Some of the things we can offer you:
• Market salary
• Collective agreement and pension provision
• Flexible working hours
• Possibility to work from home
• Personal development opportunities
• Health care allowance
• Gym and sauna at the workplace
• Proximity to outdoor areas
• Occupational health care
• Massage during working hours
• Christmas party
Dellner is a member of Rekryteringslots Dalarna which offers co-moving services, read more here
Application
Apply by uploading your CV including cover letter. Selection will take place continuously and the application must be received no later than 2023-10-20.
Questions
For questions about the position or the process, please contact Global Sales Engineering & Support Manager, Magnus Andersson (magnus.andersson@dellner.com
) / +46 70 350 24 90 or HR Manager, Mia Liljegren (mia.liljegren@dellner.com
)
