Sales Operations Coordinator to Axis Communications
Academic Work Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Lund Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Lund
2025-12-06
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Lund
, Lomma
, Malmö
, Eslöv
, Landskrona
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a highly motivated, structured individual with a passion for numbers and want to support Axis sales organization in their growth? Then you could be the one we are looking for! The Global Sales Operations team is now looking for a Coordinator to support their sales organization globally.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Who are we looking for
Axis is looking for a structured and service-minded individual who thrives in a dynamic, cross-functional environment. You enjoy working with numbers and have a strong eye for detail, ensuring accuracy in processes and deadlines. Your communication and networking skills help you build strong relationships across the organization. You're confident working independently yet collaborate effectively as part of a team.
Who is your future team?
You will be working in the Global Sales Operations team within the Global Sales & Marketing organization. The team consists of several areas such as bid office, pricing, distribution operations, business analysis, as well as contract/project sales management. The main responsibility for the team is to uphold the global framework of our sales operations processes & policies, including defining, developing, and continuously improving our processes and ways of working, ensuring that we "make it easier to do business with Axis". The team works closely with our sales region representatives and colleagues within Global Sales, Operations, IT and other functions at Axis headquarters.
What will you do?
As Sales Operations Coordinator, you'll handle the daily administration of global sales operations together with your team. A key part of your role is managing distributor pricelists and addressing pricing-related questions. You'll also support the end customer organization with analysis and reporting. The position involves close collaboration with global stakeholders to ensure accurate pricing and product availability across different markets. Your main tasks will consist of:
• Responsible for monthly publication of Pricelists, globally
• Ensure pricing is accurate and aligned across the global head regions
• Act as main point of contact for any price list related questions
• Update processes and guidelines relating to your work area
• Take part in improvements to current processes and systems
• Be part of working groups or similar for bigger enhancements/projects
• Test new/improved systems and functionality
• Support Internal Control and external auditors regarding pricing reviews
• Reporting and analysis requests
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• You are passionate about and have a strong affinity/skills for working with numbers and analysis
• Experience from a similar role or from a Finance/Operations role
• Bachelor's degree or similar in relevant areas such as finance/economics
• Fluent in English, other languages a plus
• Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with experience in collaborating and coordinating with multiple stakeholders
• A positive person who adapts easily, is structured, self-motivated and knows how to plan their work
Meritorious
• Experience in Salesforce, Qlik, Microsoft Office (Excel), and other reporting is desirable
Other information
• Start: As soon as possible
• Scope: Full-time
• Location: Lund, and some international travelling might be required
• About the assignment: You will be employed by Academic Work on a six-month consulting assignment, after which the goal is over-recruitment
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact. Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide. As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Openness is the core of who we truly are. Our most important asset is our ability to cooperate. We have realized that great ideas can come from anywhere. Therefore, we encourage everybody to contribute and innovate towards our vision. If you are a person that likes to get involved and make a difference, you will find a home with us.
Read more about Axis here! Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15116174". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
9632053