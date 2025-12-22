Sales & Project Operations Manager
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla chefsjobb i Ludvika
2025-12-22
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The opportunity
Our organization is preparing for future growth and transformation, and we are now looking to strengthen our team with a Sales & Project Operations Manager. This role is critical to building a strong foundation for operational excellence and strategic development.
In your role as a Sales & Project Operations Manager you will work with HVDC projects at the heart of transmission network developments that are fundamental to achievement of global carbon reduction ambitions. In close collaboration with Hitachi Energy account management, sales team and country representatives you will capture and negotiate large scale HVDC projects on behalf of Hitachi Energy.
This position is reporting to Christian Igelström, HVDC Sales Director, and placement is our office in Ludvika, Sweden.
Seize the opportunity to take on a highly visible position where you can influence and contribute at the very forefront of the Energy Transition!
How you'll make an impact
Drive operational efficiency by ensuring smooth workflows and high-quality day-to-day operations.
Implement and improve processes, routines, and business development initiatives to enable continuous improvement.
Lead and coordinate HVDC projects from tender phase to project closure, including design, manufacturing, and delivery for bushings and tap changers.
Cultivate and maintain strong relationships with OEM and end customers worldwide, ensuring customer satisfaction and long-term partnerships.
Manage budget and forecast responsibilities while aligning product portfolio with market requirements.
Inspire and lead your team by fostering open communication, recognizing achievements, and creating a positive work environment.
Ensure compliance with safety, integrity, and quality standards throughout all operations.
Act as the driving force in bridging strategy and execution, making a lasting impact on our success.
Your background
Experience in sales and/or handling large technical projects, preferably HVDC or similar.
Technical background, experience in Electrical Engineering is a merit.
Proven leadership experience and coordination skills with a structured and service-minded approach.
Fluent in English (written and spoken); Swedish is a merit.
Good IT knowledge (Office 365, ERP systems such as SAP, ECM).
Dynamic and social team player with strong communication skills and customer focus.
Ability to manage negotiations, build relationships, and deliver results under high pace conditions.
Experience in project management or similar roles is a plus.
What we offer
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden, the UK and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements. A team with great cooperation and with diverse backgrounds is waiting for you to join! We work with an ongoing selection so don't wait - send in your application today!
More information:
Hiring Manager, Christian Igelström, christian.igelstrom@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Blomquist, +46 107-38 31 52, Unionen: Tomas L. Gustafsson, +46 107-38 27 47, Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Lead Recruiter Christian.falevik@hitachienergy.com
, Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9661273