Sales & Operations Advisor

Company Description
H&M Group is a family of brands; H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET. At H&M Group, our people are the driving force behind our commitment to creating meaningful growth and more sustainable lifestyles. Help us re-imagine fashion and together we will re-shape our industry. Learn more about H&M Group here.
Job Description
Responsible to lead collaboration and alignment with Global Brands and Business Functions on logistics related development and global operational topics of the relevant functional area , ensuring actions and visibility on progress of joint priorities. Constantly emphasizing logistics needs and opportunities, striving to increase logistics knowledge and visibility among non-logistics internal stakeholders.
Lead the work to define and follow-up the global roadmap of the relevant functional area to enable optimal end-to-end flows and business growth. Responsible for pre-studies, design and SOPs of the functional area, acting as speaking partner towards Global Business Functions and Brands in providing deep functional specific logistics expertise. Provide advice on strategic and operational topics, emphasizing and ensuring actions on Logistics needs and opportunities.
Qualifications
Strong understanding of business needs for both retail and online businesses.
Strategic logistics and supply chain experience and sound understanding of operational processes.
Presentation and communication skills, in particular the ability to explain logistics processes in a comprehensive way to non-specialists and experts in other area.
Ability to gather, analyze, and understand customer and business needs and understand impact against existing Logistics operations.
Demonstrated track record of building strategic roadmaps.
Exceptional ability to collaborate, interact and navigate with internal and external teams and stakeholders with all level of seniority.
Strong strategic and analytical mindset, including ability to plan, prioritize and delegate high numbers of tasks with varying workload and importance.
Additional Information
About the recruitment process
This is a full-time permanent assignment, based at the head-office in Marievik/Liljeholmen in Stockholm and you will report to Advisory & Design Manager in the central Transport & Trade Function.
If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send your CV in English. We will interview continuously during the process but would like you application at the latest by October 25th.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP.
Inclusion & Diversity
At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse, and equitable workplaces throughout our organization. Our teams should consist of a variety of people who share and combine their knowledge, experience, and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
