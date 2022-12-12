Sales Market Controller
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Sverige AB / Controllerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla controllerjobb i Stockholm
2022-12-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Järfälla
, Eskilstuna
, Malmö
, Kiruna
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to join H&M on a journey, to change the way we define a seamless customer experience? If you feel that you have a genuine passion for growing businesses and see yourself in a role contributing to added customer value, a strong brand, and digital growth. Then join us and take part in changing the way we work with omni.
H&M is on a journey to become a truly customer-focused company. We 're putting our passion for the customer at the center, upgrading the customer experience and taking it to the next level. We 're changing our way of working to be able to offer our customers a seamless personalized shopping experience. This means that we need to accelerate our omni customer experience and put omni at the core of our business.
The Expansion function is here to support adding meaningful growth. We are responsible, in partnership with our brands, for all aspects of creating and maintaining our real estate portfolio: we lease, design, draw, buy, build and maintain each store and constantly follow up on the existing portfolio to ensure high profitability. We add new stores and optimize the current portfolio through rebuilds, extensions, renegotiations, relocations, and consolidations.
Job Description
On this journey, we 're all collaborating to create the best omni-customer offer for our customers and as a Sales Market Controller, you will be a key player in making this happen. You are a part of the Sales Market Expansion team and work in close collaboration with the Regional Expansion controlling team and sales market Leasing and C&F functions.
Key responsibilities including areas such as:
Implementing controlling routines and strategies for all expansion functions in the sales market
Performing trend analysis and prognosis for the sales market
Translate regional strategies and set tangible goals and targets for your market.
Create, utilize and continuously update benchmark data for budgeting and forecasting purposes.
Prepare ad-hoc analysis and business cases to evaluate current and future business opportunities.
Being responsible for the financial reporting and budgets within expansion in the sales market
Driving risk management in the sales market
You work with all brands and you support the collaboration in your local Expansion function
Qualifications
Being part of our Omni journey means there is not one clear path. We ask you to be open to change and take part in creating an organisation for the future. This is an opportunity for open-minded team players who by being curious, innovative, and forward-thinking, want to change our business and the whole industry. We ask you to be yourself, drive results, work towards goals and go for it with everything you've got.
We see that you are, good at conceptualizing ideas and defining conclusions with supporting arguments. You enjoy teamwork and effectively collaborate with a group of diverse people in order to achieve set goals and targets. You have a strong business mindset, communicate well and you are comfortable making decisions.
Besides your personality we see that you have:
At least 3 years of relevant working experience from working in auditing, accounting and/or controlling, preferably within the retail sector.
A degree in preferably Engineering or Business Administration.
Experience in preparing and presenting financial reporting to Senior Management and other stakeholders.
Advanced level in Power BI, MS Teams, SharePoint, Excel, and PowerPoint.
Strong communication and English skills
Additional information
This is a one-year parental cover, based in our Sweden Support Office in Stockholm, and you will report to the Regional Head of Expansion Controlling.
If you feel that your experience, skills, and ambitions are a match, send us your application as soon as possible latest on the 28th of December.
If you feel you are the ideal candidate for this position, but not the location, reach out before applying to find out more. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2022-12-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Sverige AB
(org.nr 556151-2376)
Kungsgatan 49 (visa karta
)
111 22 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Sverige Jobbnummer
7252739