Sales Manager IoT (Nordics)

Technology Nexus Secured Business Solutions AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm
2026-04-21


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A specialist in identity, secure transactions, and digital services, IN Groupe is the global leader in secure identity and trust services. Every day, our 4,000 employees across 40 countries work to ensure that everyone has access to a reliable and secure identity, both in the physical and digital worlds. With our solutions and our international network of 10 R&D centers, we support governments and businesses in more than 130 countries.
Joining IN Groupe means helping to shape the future of the identity and secure transaction market. Become part of our international teams - driven by innovation and proud to design solutions that make life easier and protect personal data for millions of people around the world.
ABOUT THE ROLE
You will be part of our global IoT Sales team responsible for driving sales and developing customer relationships across the Nordic region, with a strong focus on our IoT security portfolio within the vertical Automotive, Telecom and Manufacturing.
As a Sales Manager, you will act as a trusted advisor to customers, partners, and prospects, supporting both new and existing customers in finding the best solutions for their needs. You will manage the full sales cycle, from identifying opportunities to closing deals, while ensuring a high level of customer satisfaction throughout.
You will join a relatively small and entrepreneurial team, where collaboration, ownership, and initiative are key. The role requires a hands-on approach across all parts of the sales process, contributing where needed to move business forward.
Working closely with technical experts and other internal stakeholders, you will help deliver secure, scalable, and business-critical solutions within IoT and identity and access management.

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES

Drive sales growth across the Nordic region by developing new business opportunities and expanding existing customer relationships

Build and develop strong, long-term relationships with customers and key stakeholders, acting as a trusted advisor

Own and manage the full sales cycle, from identifying opportunities to negotiation and closing

Actively represent and promote the IN Groupe's portfolio, including at industry events and customer-facing activities

Work closely with technical teams to shape and present solutions that meet customer needs, including presentations and workshops

Ensure a smooth handover to delivery teams and share market insights to support continuous improvement

ABOUT YOU

Experience in sales, account management, or business development

A commercial mindset with a focus on creating value, building business, and reaching shared goals

Experience working with solution-based sales and collaborating with multiple stakeholders

Professional proficiency in Swedish and English

A valid driver's license - because we agree that great conversations with customers often happen face-to-face

NICE-TO-HAVE

Experience within IoT, IT security, PKI, Identity management or other related technology areas

Understanding of identity and access management, and/or connected device ecosystems

Background from international or matrix organizations

Based in Stockholm

PERSONAL QUALITIES

You enjoy building genuine relationships and creating long-term partnerships based on trust

You take initiative and ownership, and like making things happen rather than waiting for them to happen

You bring structure to your work and feel comfortable juggling multiple opportunities at the same time

You collaborate easily with others and enjoy finding solutions together

BENEFITS OF JOINING NEXUS / IN GROUPE
We offer a flexible way of working, a collaborative environment, and the opportunity to shape both technology and teams in a growing organization. You'll work alongside experienced colleagues across different regions, with plenty of room to influence how we move forward.
You can read more about our company benefits here: To work with us!

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-18
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7304674-1959397".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Technology Nexus Secured Business Solutions AB (org.nr 556258-0414), https://careers.ingroupe.com
Telefonvägen 26 (visa karta)
126 26  HÄGERSTEN

Arbetsplats
IN Groupe

Jobbnummer
9868182

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