Sales Manager IoT (Nordics)
Technology Nexus Secured Business Solutions AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Technology Nexus Secured Business Solutions AB i Stockholm
, Hällefors
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
A specialist in identity, secure transactions, and digital services, IN Groupe is the global leader in secure identity and trust services. Every day, our 4,000 employees across 40 countries work to ensure that everyone has access to a reliable and secure identity, both in the physical and digital worlds. With our solutions and our international network of 10 R&D centers, we support governments and businesses in more than 130 countries.
Joining IN Groupe means helping to shape the future of the identity and secure transaction market. Become part of our international teams - driven by innovation and proud to design solutions that make life easier and protect personal data for millions of people around the world.
ABOUT THE ROLE
You will be part of our global IoT Sales team responsible for driving sales and developing customer relationships across the Nordic region, with a strong focus on our IoT security portfolio within the vertical Automotive, Telecom and Manufacturing.
As a Sales Manager, you will act as a trusted advisor to customers, partners, and prospects, supporting both new and existing customers in finding the best solutions for their needs. You will manage the full sales cycle, from identifying opportunities to closing deals, while ensuring a high level of customer satisfaction throughout.
You will join a relatively small and entrepreneurial team, where collaboration, ownership, and initiative are key. The role requires a hands-on approach across all parts of the sales process, contributing where needed to move business forward.
Working closely with technical experts and other internal stakeholders, you will help deliver secure, scalable, and business-critical solutions within IoT and identity and access management.
MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES
Drive sales growth across the Nordic region by developing new business opportunities and expanding existing customer relationships
Build and develop strong, long-term relationships with customers and key stakeholders, acting as a trusted advisor
Own and manage the full sales cycle, from identifying opportunities to negotiation and closing
Actively represent and promote the IN Groupe's portfolio, including at industry events and customer-facing activities
Work closely with technical teams to shape and present solutions that meet customer needs, including presentations and workshops
Ensure a smooth handover to delivery teams and share market insights to support continuous improvement
ABOUT YOU
Experience in sales, account management, or business development
A commercial mindset with a focus on creating value, building business, and reaching shared goals
Experience working with solution-based sales and collaborating with multiple stakeholders
Professional proficiency in Swedish and English
A valid driver's license - because we agree that great conversations with customers often happen face-to-face
NICE-TO-HAVE
Experience within IoT, IT security, PKI, Identity management or other related technology areas
Understanding of identity and access management, and/or connected device ecosystems
Background from international or matrix organizations
Based in Stockholm
PERSONAL QUALITIES
You enjoy building genuine relationships and creating long-term partnerships based on trust
You take initiative and ownership, and like making things happen rather than waiting for them to happen
You bring structure to your work and feel comfortable juggling multiple opportunities at the same time
You collaborate easily with others and enjoy finding solutions together
BENEFITS OF JOINING NEXUS / IN GROUPE
We offer a flexible way of working, a collaborative environment, and the opportunity to shape both technology and teams in a growing organization. You'll work alongside experienced colleagues across different regions, with plenty of room to influence how we move forward.
You can read more about our company benefits here: To work with us! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7304674-1959397". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Technology Nexus Secured Business Solutions AB
(org.nr 556258-0414), https://careers.ingroupe.com
Telefonvägen 26 (visa karta
)
126 26 HÄGERSTEN Arbetsplats
IN Groupe Jobbnummer
9868182