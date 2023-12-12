Sales Development Representative
ABOUT TEAMENGINE
Would you like to be a part of building one of Europe's best products for boards and executive management? Our products ensure that board members and management can fulfill their responsibilities. We work with the latest technology to guarantee that our products are efficient and secure to use. With over 20 years on the market, TeamEngine is still a company with an innovative attitude and a strong growth. We place great value to our culture and believe that our employees are our biggest asset. We are therefore making sure to dedicate time to fun activities and team building.
Our offices are located in Stockholm, London, Hamburg and Mauritius.
THE POSITION
As a Sales Development Representative(SDR) at TeamEngine, you will be responsible for seeking new business opportunities by creating and developing relationships with potential new customers. You will run your own business process and you will have an important role in the company's growth. You will be the face of our customers and have close collaborations with the rest of the organization, to expand our Swedish market to the next level. You will be based in our office in Stockholm, Vasastan.
You will be responsible for the whole sales process, from start to finish. This includes everything from sourcing new business opportunities, booking meetings with different companies in all different sizes and branches, demonstrating the products, and reviewing our customer's needs. You will be working closely with the Sales and Customer Success teams. This position is a good fit for a person who has a passion for communication and building relationships with other people. You have a strong interest in the IT industry and a consistent desire to learn new things.
YOU WILL PRIMARILY WORK WITH:
Finding new leads and creating new opportunities.
Getting in touch with new customers and booking meetings.
Conduct meetings and demonstrate the products.
Ensuring a professional business relationship with sales goals.
Drive the sales process together with your colleagues.
Upsell to existing customers.
ABOUT YOU
We are looking for a competitive person with a positive and self-driven attitude. You have experience with B2B sales and want to take the next step with helping customers in a new and modern way. You are a great communicator and have the ability to call anyone and book meetings by phone. You are ambitious, motivated, and like to challenge yourself by maintaining a high level of activity. Most importantly, you take responsibility for your own work and want the company to grow.
QUALIFICATIONS:
Experience with Saas company/B2B sales.
Experience working with telemarketing.
You have a strong interest in the IT industry.
You are ambitious and eager to learn.
Fluency in both written and spoken English and Swedish.
Interviews will be held ongoing so please do not wait with your application.
