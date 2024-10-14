Sales Configurator Product Modelling Engineer
2024-10-14
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
This position reports to Global Product Manager.
Your role and responsibilities
In this role, you will play a key role in the digital transformation of ABB Process Automation Sales and will gain a valuable experience of our Global Process Automation Organization by engaging across several Divisions and Stakeholders. As Sales Configurator Product Modelling Engineer, you will be responsible for the deployment and maintenance of automation products (800xA, S+, Freelance, Compact and future offerings) in the new global Automation Sales Configurator. You will combine the knowledge of the product portfolio with the use of a world-class digital CPQ (Configure, Price and Quote) platform to meet the needs of the Process Automation Sales teams.
The products, sales needs and the platform will change continuously and we're looking for an experienced engineer who enjoys learning new things daily. You will be responsible for the design, implementation, testing and troubleshooting of the product model. Implementation covers both front-end user-experience, configuration rules, DCS system sizing, performance optimizations and data correctness.
The work model for the role is: #LI-Hybrid
You will join a Global Team with members from PCP (Process Control Platform) and different Process Automation Divisions (Energy Industries, Process Industries, Marine and Ports) and the External Technology Provider. Key for success is a very close collaboration with the PCP Global Product Managers and the PA Sales Team.
You will be mainly accountable for:
• Responsible for the design, implementation, testing and troubleshooting of the product models of PCP Product Portfolio
• Develop the product models as defined by the PCP Global Product Managers. Ensure product models are well-structured to enable high quality change management and simplify the future maintenance
• Collaborate with PA Sales team to deliver a user-friendly and efficient Sales Configurator solution.
• Work closely with the supplier to ensure the integrity of the product model is guaranteed as the SaaS platform evolves.
• Provide technical support, troubleshooting and fixing issues reported by users. Ensure the PCP product models properly fit into the overall Automation System models through great teamwork within the PA Automation Sales Configurator team
Qualifications for the role
Knowledge of ABB's solutions in process automation and its configuration rules: 800xA, Symphony Plus, Freelance, Compact
Experience in Bid & Proposal using Configure, Price and Quote (CPQ) tools e.g. existing ABB Automation Wizard
Knowledge of software development and experience with e.g. Java
Solid team player with an independent and solution-oriented working style
Resilient in an agile and changing environment
Fluent in English
More about us
ABB is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. The Process Automation (PA) business area (>$6B revenue in 2021, 22,000 employees), automates, electrifies and digitalizes some of the most complex industrial infrastructures on this planet. Through its five divisions, it serves customers in the energy, process and hybrid industries - from hydrocarbons, chemicals, water, mining, minerals, pulp & paper to marine and ports, and many more. PA stands at the heart of some of the most important shifts in society, helping the energy-intense industries to safer, smarter and more sustainable operations to enable a prosperous, low-carbon society. For more information on PA, refer to https://global.abb/group/en/investors/strategy-events/pa-capital-markets-day-2022
We look forward to receiving your application (documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com.
