Sales assistant
Tp-Link Enterprises Nordic AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Nacka Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Nacka
2024-04-29
, Kristinehamn
, Karlskoga
, Storfors
, Lekeberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tp-Link Enterprises Nordic AB i Nacka
About TP-Link:
TP-Link is a key player in the network products and solutions market. Ranked the No.1 supplier of WLAN products, TP-Link distributes its service in more than 170 countries. We unveiled the World's 1st complete WiFi 7 Networking Solution for Homes, Enterprises and ISP, showing the ambition to always bring the cutting-age technology to the market.
TP-Link Nordic has established office in Sweden since 2013. To enhance the operation team (4 members today) accompanied by growing business, we're looking for one experienced operation specialist.
Job role and responsibilities:
• Proceed orders, follow up logistics and perform daily communication directly with Nordic clients.
• Set up BID price list and calculate rebates for distributors and key accounts. Follow up debt and payment status of clients.
• Collect sales data and perform analysis.
• Assist GM with administrative tasks.
Desired Skills and Experience:
• You have at least one year's experience in similar positions as sales assistant, accounting, data analyst or logistic specialist.
• Data-sensitive, rigorous, with a strong sense of responsibility.
• Proficiency in MS-Office software, with special emphasis on Excel.
• Excellent communication skills.
We offer:
Today we're at the second stage of entrepreneurial period by expanding channel and portfolio. In return for your talent and effort, we pay a good salary and offer attractive benefits, which may include, but not limited to:
• Competitive salary package.
• Pleasant, young, and international working environment.
• Platform to deep dive in Nordic IT and consumer electronics markets.
• Healthy work-life balance.
• Career opportunities.
Other information:
• Place of work: hybrid of remote and office, 50% of each.
• Office is located at 131 53 Nacka, and will move to Gustav lll:s Boulevard 54-58, Solna in Jun 2024.
• Hiring date: as soon as possible.
• Language: professional English is mandatory.
• This position does NOT sponsor work permit.
If you are interested, please send your CV to hr.se@tp-link.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-30
E-post: hr.se@tp-link.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tp-Link Enterprises Nordic AB
(org.nr 559278-2733), https://www.tp-link.com/se/about-us/career/
Forumvägen 14 Plan 13 Box 5 (visa karta
)
131 53 NACKA Jobbnummer
8647773