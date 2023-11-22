Sales and Marketing Coordinator
Would you like to share a strong passion for making a difference, a real difference, for our users, our customers and to society in general? Would you also like to work in a great team with positive atmosphere, Wellspect Nordics would be right for you.
We are looking for a Danish native speaking colleague for a temporary position due to parental leave.
About the position
As our Sales & Marketing Coordinator you will work within the Nordic Sales organization and be a part of our central Nordic Marketing and Customer service team located in Mölndal.
Our mission is to support the local Nordic markets with Marketing Communication and Customer Service support, both internally and externally. In this role you will work closely with several different contacts such as our Nordic MarCom team, supply chain, promotion warehouse and local sales organization. This role will mainly be responsible supporting Denmark and Norway but also Sweden when needed.
Your key responsibilities will be to:
Lead local adaptation of Marketing Communication - printed and digital.
Some creation/modification/translation of content.
Planning of local customer events.
Handling incoming orders and transforming them to the right products to the right customers at the right time.
Giving our customers and end users world class support.
Take active part in the Nordic Marketing and Customer Service team
Who you are
We think you are service minded and like to shift between multiple tasks during the day. As you will be a member of a supporting team it is important that you enjoy both cooperation as well as doing your part of joint tasks. You are natural self-starter and can identify potential problems, find solutions, and take appropriate actions according to our strategic plan and timeline. You have a proactive and structured way to achieve the highest customer satisfaction.
We believe you have:
A few years of Marketing and/or Customer Service experience.
Ability to understand Swedish and Norwegian language.
Strong communication skills, both written and spoken, in English.
Experience from sales and marketing tools such as Optimizely CMS, InDesign, SalesForce, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Video tools.
Good knowledge in Microsoft Office.
Danish native speaking with excellent communication skill, both written and spoken, is required.
We see it as a bonus if you have MedTech experience.
Good to know
This will be located in Mölndal, Sweden with possibility to work remote. The position will report to the Head of Nordic Marketing and Customer Service, Wellspect Healthcare.
Please note that we will review applications continuously, so be sure to send in your application as soon as possible. Welcome with your application.
About Wellspect
Wellspect Healthcare is a leading global provider of innovative medical devices that help people suffering from urinary retention or chronic constipation. More than 1 000 employees around the world are dedicated to making a difference to people who need our products and services. Wellspect is one of the worlds' leading manufacturers of intermittent urinary catheters, with LoFric® as the most known brand. As a help to those with chronic or severe constipation Wellspect has developed what likely is the world's most advanced irrigation system, NavinaTM, combining a high degree of user convenience, clinical effectiveness and connectivity into one smart system. Wellspect strives to become climate neutral and leave the smallest possible environmental footprint. The company, with headquarters in Mölndal, Sweden, is present in more than 30 countries, and part of Dentsply Sirona, the worlds ' largest manufacturer of professional dental technologies. The company's shares are listed in the United States on NASDAQ under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.wellspect.com
and www.dentsplysirona.com
