Sales Account Manager B2B
Shape the Future at Handheld - A Place Where Teamwork Drives Success
Handheld is a manufacturer and global supplier of rugged mobile computers, including handhelds, tablets, and customized devices. We have a strong commitment to quality and innovation, and we empower businesses to thrive in challenging environments. Join us to be at the forefront of providing robust solutions for diverse industries.
Your Role:
As a Sales Account Manager, you will play a critical role in our growth. Your responsibilities in managing sales activities in designated territories within Europe will directly contribute to our success. This will help us strengthen our market position and secure lasting relationships with channel partners, system integrators and key accounts. You will work closely with Inside Sales and Technical Sales to deliver a great customer experience.
What You'll Do:
• Develop and execute effective sales strategies.
• Build and maintain relationships with channel partners and key accounts.
• Offer guidance and support to ensure our partners represent Handheld successfully.
• Collaborate with our team to create a culture of shared success.
Who We're Looking For:
• An experienced sales professional with a passion for technology.
• A team player who thrives in a collaborative environment.
• A strategic thinker ready to make a significant impact.
If you're excited about driving growth and working in a supportive, team-oriented environment, we want to hear from you. Submit your resume and a cover letter telling us why you are the right person.
More About Us:
Visit www.handheldgroup.com
(https://www.handheldgroup.com/).
For further information, please contact Claes Egerstad, recruiting manager via email: c.egerstad@handheldgroup.com
.
About Handheld
Handheld Group is a manufacturer and global supplier of rugged mobile computers, including handhelds, tablets, and customized devices. Handheld and its partners worldwide deliver complete mobility solutions to businesses in industries such as geomatics, logistics, forestry, public transportation, utilities, construction, maintenance, mining, military, and security. Handheld Group, part of MilDef, is headquartered in Sweden, Lidköping with subsidiaries in the U.K, Germany, Switzerland, Australia, and the USA.
