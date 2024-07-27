People Partner to a global Energy company
2024-07-27
Are you ready to take on the next challenge as a People Partner? We are seeking a dynamic and experienced People Partner to join the HR organization. This role is crucial for supporting the business units in HR system practices and principles, ensuring consistency, and providing valuable guidance to line management.
OM TJÄNSTEN
The People Partner role is pivotal in supporting the HR operations. This position entails providing HR guidance to line management, ensuring compliance with local laws and company policies, and enhancing workplace morale. Key responsibilities include performance management, employee relations, policy development, payroll assistance, and occupational health practices. The ideal candidate has over 5 years of HR experience, strong communication skills, and proficiency in multiple HR disciplines. This hybrid role, based in Västerås, offers an exciting opportunity to make a significant impact on the HR functions and organizational success.
This position is scheduled only from August 12, 2024, to November 8, 2024.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Provide HR guidance and support to the business organization.
• Ensure compliance with local laws and other HR practices.
• Offer day-to-day performance management guidance.
• Assist in payroll services and OHS practices.
• Develop contract terms for new hires, promotions, and transfers.
• Manage and resolve employee relations issues.
• Support training programs and organizational changes.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• A minimum of 5 years of experience in resolving complex employee relations issues.
• Proficiency in multiple human resource disciplines, including compensation practices, organizational diagnosis, employee and union relations, diversity, performance management, and respective employment laws.
• The ability to act as a local liaison to Occupational Health Service(OHS) Providers and related officials.
• Excellent verbal and written communication skills in business English.
• Strong interpersonal and customer service skills.
• Proficiency with Microsoft Office Suite and Teams for remote work.
It is meritorious if you have
• Language: Finnish and Swedish are advantageous.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Stress tolerant
• Goal oriented
• Responsible
