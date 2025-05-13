Safety Assurance Engineer - 447582
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, 80,000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the full-time Safety Assurance Engineer in Hässleholm we're looking for?
Your future role
Take on a new challenge and apply your safety assurance expertise in a cutting-edge field. You'll work alongside knowledgeable, collaborative, and supportive teammates.
You'll help shape the future of safe and efficient digital mobility systems. Day-to-day, you'll work closely with teams across the business (system engineers, hardware and software developers), perform safety analyses, and contribute to the development of safety cases and much more.
You'll specifically take care of supporting safety reviews and addressing findings from internal or external assessors, but also ensure the application of safety assurance methodologies.
We'll look to you for:
Delivering and performing safety analyses under the guidance of the Project Safety Assurance Manager (PSAM)
Participating in the elaboration of Safety Reports and Safety Cases
Applying safety assurance methodologies, including risk acceptance criteria, safety analysis, and verification and validation
Attending periodic safety reviews
Supporting actions to close findings from internal or external assessors
Ensuring strict adherence to the process as per Signalling Safety Instructions
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
Advanced University or Engineering degree
English proficiency, particularly for reading and writing technical documentation
Experience or understanding of safety assurance methodologies or related domains (System, Data Preparation, Hardware, or Software)
Knowledge of risk acceptance criteria, verification, and validation processes
Familiarity with structured and organized workflows
A resilient and rigorous mindset
Ability to learn quickly and adapt to new challenges
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges, and a long-term career free from boring daily routines
Work with new security standards for rail signalling
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects
Utilise our flexible and inclusive working environment
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Progress towards senior safety engineering roles or other leadership opportunities
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension)
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note
