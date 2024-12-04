Safety Advisor
Anita Ifrig AB / Arbetsmiljöjobb / Sandviken Visa alla arbetsmiljöjobb i Sandviken
2024-12-04
, Ovanåker
, Gävle
, Hofors
, Ockelbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Anita Ifrig AB i Sandviken
Our client is a dedicated data centre delivery partner providing turnkey solutions to our clients, headquartered in Dublin and delivering throughout Europe.
We specialise in providing turnkey data centre solutions, providing services from design, through to construction across the full range of civil, structural, architectural, mechanical and electrical services as well as commissioning.
Our client has grown to become the leading and most trusted company in our sector and is the only dedicated Data Centre delivery partner in Europe.
We are currently constructing multiple turnkey data centre projects in 7 different European countries, equating to over 430 MW of IT load in flight.
Responsibilities:
• Adherence to the project & Safety Management system
• Adherence to relevant Environmental, Health & Safety statutory provisions & legislation
• Adherence to Engineering & Contracting PSCS Environmental, Health & Safety Plans.
• Coordination in the development of task specific Method statements, risk assessments, safe plan of action, permit to work.
• Compliance with the project execution plan.
• Good Safety Practices are managed & maintained.
• Ongoing C.O.S.H.H assessments, control of hazardous substances.
• Ensuring that safety interventions are completed & registered.
• Carry out regular site audits and inspection, document results and follow up on any corrective actions.
• Maintain records of statutory inspections make available for project activities, tool and plant.
• Adopt a Proactive approach to project EHS requirements.
• Ability to work either independently or as part of a team.
• Ensure project sub-contractors adhere to project & group EHS policies & procedures.
• Ensure that Engineering and Contracting g induction & training is coordinated, managed & maintained.
• Project PPE is resourced & available.
• Compile & carry out Toolbox talks, as necessary
• Assist or carry out accident investigation reports in a timely manner & ensure communication to our client's Engineering & Contracting project management.
• Welfare & Hygiene facilities are in place, managed & maintained.
• Up to date documentation is included with the Safety File.
• Attend Daily activity briefings and white board meetings
• Waste reduction and recycling programmes are maintained in line with project policies & procedures
Requirements:
• Relevant third level 8 degree qualification in Environmental, Health & Safety
• 5+ years' experience of managing environmental, health and safety on large construction sites.
• Thorough knowledge of current environmental, health and safety legislation
• Flexibility in working patterns where necessary.
• Ability to efficiently manage all environmental, health and safety issues on site.
• Strong communication & computer skills,
• Ability to work on own initiative and possess strong interpersonal and communications skills.
• Strong communication skills
• Close attention to detail
• Computer skills with Word, Excel and PowerPoint
• Good team working skills Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-15
E-post: anitaifrig@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Anita Ifrig AB
(org.nr 559480-2653) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
The Tuna Project Kontakt
Anita Ifrig anitaifrig@gmail.com +46703624720 Jobbnummer
9045358