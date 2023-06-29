S&OP Analyst
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Ludvika Visa alla elektronikjobb i Ludvika
2023-06-29
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Västerås
, Sundsvall
, Oskarshamn
, Mölndal
eller i hela Sverige
In this role you will analyze of sales and operational planning data for HVDC projects. Be responsible for creating, maintaining, and analyzing the delivery projects' current and forecasted resource schedule. You will be the one who draws the attention of project and line managers on deviations and problems that may arise.
Your responsibilities
Runs the sales and operations process, to ensure an accurate forecast of the capacity and demands throughout the HVDC organization
Continuously interacts and supports the project controls team in forecast workload and capacity
Interacts with the tendering organization to update the commercial scenarios
Supports in-depth analysis of the S&OP scenarios with key recommendations
Compiles information, analyzes and makes recommendations in formats that assist effective management and decision making
Your background
You have knowledge of data analytics, preferably within the energy sector
Education in Operations and/or Supply Chain Management
You are structured, flexible and hold some qualifications in project management
You have genuine technical interest and are always open to develop your skills within other fields
Knowledge how to use Microsoft's Office suite of software, especially Microsoft Excel, Word and PowerPoint
Fluent in written and spoken English, knowledge of Swedish is desirable
You are a dynamic and social person who enjoys working with people from various business areas and parts of world
More about us
Welcome to apply no later than 13 July 2023.
Recruiting manager Rachit Sharma, rachit.sharma@hitachienergy.com
, will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107 38 21 85; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions should be directed to Talent Partner Johanna Laiv, johanna.laiv@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Hitachi Energy Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7927458