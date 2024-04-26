Process Development Scientists and laboratory engineers - Biologics
QRIOS Life Science is expanding and we are looking for talented specialists in process development of biologics to our consultant team. You have a passion for upstream and/or downstream processes and a genuine enjoyment of both hands-on lab work and analytical tasks. We are looking for you willing to work in Stockholm and/or in the northern part of Sweden.
About the position
In this consultant role you will be supporting our customers by developing and optimizing processes into scalable and high yielding workflows, suitable for production of proteins. You will be planning, executing, and reporting experiments working in cross functional project teams.
As you will be part of the entire process from gene to active ingredient you are technically skilled in fermentation and recombinant production of proteins and/or purification. Experiences in pharmaceutical development and GMP production are meriting, but for the right person and combination of skills, this position could be a perfect opportunity for transition from academia to industry.
Your profile
The candidate we are seeking has current knowledge about modern front-line technologies and methods within biotechnological production.
An academic level of MSc or PhD within a relevant field (Biotechnology, Biochemistry, Biology, Chemistry) is preferable.
Technical skills that are meriting:
Bacterial cultivation and recombinant expression
Fermentation in stirred tank reactors
Basic molecular biology methods (AGE, PCR, cloning)
Biochemical analysis (SDS-PAGE, Western Blot, UV/Vis)
Tangential flow filtration
Chromatographic purification of proteins
High throughput screening
Design of experiments
GMP manufacturing
About the organisation
QRIOS Life Science can offer several opportunities for skilled people with a background in biochemistry, chemical engineering or science. We work with Sweden's leading pharmaceutical and life science companies. So whether you're interested in research, regulatory affairs, quality assurance, environmental and quality control, sales and marketing, or just want a career change, we have the job for you. Being a consultant at QRIOS gives you opportunities to try different industries, companies and roles.
It suits whoever wants to get a lot of experience in a short period of time. We offer you the chance to work with well-known brands at renowned companies where you can develop your skills. If you're looking for a world of exciting assignments and new contacts, you'll like being a consultant. Ersättning
