S/4 Hana Security And Control Consultants
2025-02-18
Deloitte's Technology & Transformation practice helps organizations effectively measure and mitigate risk and make informed and intelligent risk decisions around business processes, technology and operations. Our Technology & Transformation team has grown significantly over the past five years, both in Advisory and Assurance services.
You will be working on different projects in an international environment designing, implementing, upgrading and monitoring SAP authorization concepts. With the support of your team, you will guide the development of internal controls for our clients to achieve the required risk management level. Moreover, you will assist the client in setting up monitoring processes and tools to remain in total control of security in their SAP landscape and provide our clients with expert technical knowledge on SAP authorizations, good practice working methods and functional insight into the business drivers for Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) activities.
You will play a key role on our team, collaborating with your team members to successfully deliver appropriate security solutions on multiple projects. We strive to create an environment where curiosity drives innovative solutions to our clients' requirements.
As we are expecting our local S/4 team to grow in coming years - you should be excited by the prospect of being part of building and developing the local business while still being closely connected and contributing to our community in the Nordics.
Qualifications
As a skilled member of our S/4 and Cyber Risk team, we expect that you will be able to teach us something new, just as we are hoping to teach you something new. We are growing fast and are looking for strong consultants within a broad experience in the field of security and controls.
You will essentially possess the following qualifications:
You are an SAP security expert with 5+ years of experience from an advisory environment.
You can design and implement best-practice SAP security blueprints, fit for the clients' business frameworks. Essentially enabling technology to drive business transformations within Authorizations, Risk Management, Internal Controls, Information Security and Privacy.
You are able to lead work for designing and implementing roles and access concepts, i.e. SAP Authorization Management and Hazardous Work Combinations (SoD).
You have proven experience of implementing risk solutions in global companies using SAP solutions and the ability to assess business requirements, design solutions, produce functional analysis/technical documentation, and implement and test solutions.
Security experience in S/4 HANA implementation and Fiori authorizations is a plus.
You have experience of designing, configuring and implementing SAP GRC products, such as Access Control, Process Control and Business Integrity screening etc.
You quickly understand the client environment and identify the client's business requirements, building strong relationships.
You have strong analytical skills combined with good communication and training skills.
You can work independently, define targets and prioritize tasks in a complex and demanding environment.
You can plan and execute a project to deliver a superior client experience. In addition, you can gain an in-depth knowledge of the client's business and stay up-to-date on industry activities, marketplace trends, innovation efforts and leading practices.
You are a team player who is committed, proactive, enthusiastic, flexible and eager to learn.
You are willing to travel on a regular basis.
To succeed in the role, you need to have an interest in both technical and organizational aspects of Cyber security, including ability to understand business contexts. As a consequence, you are able to communicate S/4HANA and Cyber with stakeholders both from the business and technology/IT. You have excellent language skills in English and preferably also Swedish.
You are keen to share your experiences, motivate your colleagues and help developing the team and business. You are a relationship-oriented person with a drive and desire to deliver top quality service to your clients. Finally, you are a highly-driven team player who enjoys developing the business, solving problems and likes to take on new challenges.
We offer
We can offer you access to our global AI & Data network of experts, a stimulating and supportive environment and a fantastic opportunity to help you take the next step in your professional career. You will also be part of a steep Nordic growth journey which in the future will open up for many new career opportunities within our Nordic firm.
The way of working at Deloitte - our commitment to you
At Deloitte we foster a collaborative culture where talented individuals can produce their best work. We value innovative thinking, diverse insights, and a genuinely distinctive level of customer service. We value difference with respect at the heart of our inclusive culture.
Our role is to unlock potential for growth and innovation. We believe this requires real collaboration - with our own networks and with our clients. It's why we commit to truly getting under the skin of our client's needs, developing a full appreciation for their environment, goals, and ambitions.
We work together with our clients to help find the right solution and to help to apply that solution. Our aim is to leave behind ambassadors who are equipped to continue the transformation we have started.
How to apply
You apply online. We encourage you to apply as soon as possible, as we are screening applications continuously and interviewing on a rolling basis. Please submit your CV, cover letter and university grades as part of your application.
As a qualitative part of Deloitte's recruitment process, our final candidates undergo a background check, to increase awareness of our future employees, secure the working environment for our employees and meet regulatory requirements. The background check process is carried out in collaboration with ToFindOut. https://tofindout.se/en/background-check/
