Roofing specialist/Sheet metal worker
Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören / Takmontörs- och golvläggarjobb / Lidingö Visa alla takmontörs- och golvläggarjobb i Lidingö
2025-05-13
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören i Lidingö
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Täby
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige
Lidingö Plåtslageri is a collectively connected limited company since 1992, that has been a reliable partner for a range of services in roofing, facades, turnkey contracts, and construction work in Stockholm and surrounding areas. The company is dedicated to offering tailored solutions for construction contractors, housing associations, property companies, and private individuals.
Location:
Stockholm, Lidingö
Who we are looking for:
Roofing specialist/Sheet metal worker
Responsibilities:
• conducting roof repairs, replacements, and installations;
• working with sheet metal;
• working with specific roofing systems such as flat roofs and bitumen roofs.
Requirements:
• previous experience in working as a roofing specialist;
• previous experience in working with sheet metal;
• ability to speak and understand English or Swedish languages on Intermediate level.
Your profile:
• you are able to work in a fast-paced environment;
• you are a team player.
What the employer offers:
• permanent contract with probation period of 6 months;
• working hours during weekdays Monday to Friday.
Important:
This position is part of an AMIF-funded project aiming to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labor market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply. Ersättning
Månadslön - Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören
, https://professionalcenter.se/ Jobbnummer
9337349