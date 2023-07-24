Robotics/ Software engineer
2023-07-24
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Merphi AB i Göteborg
Your New Role and Team
Our Robotic design team is looking to hire an experienced Robotics control/ Software engineer. By being involved in our robotic project (Northsence), you'll gain a comprehensive understanding of our existing control system and iterate to improve our testing cadence and performance.
The best candidates for this role have excellent quality programming skills and hands-on experience with developing real-time robotic systems. As a member of the Controls Team, you will have the opportunity to work with a wide variety of hardware and software systems, tackling unique challenges like deploying control strategies to run actuators. You'll be responsible for writing, debugging, maintaining, and documenting code. Experience in AI is helpful, but not required for this role.
Our Success Criteria
Bring hands-on experience in designing, implementing, documenting, and maintaining a real-time framework to robot controls systems
Gain cutting edge career experience as you build and monitor the performance of controls architecture and diagnose/resolve technical issues with the development of our teleoperated robotic platform.
Qualifications:
MS or Ph.D. in Software engineering, robotics or related field or have equivalent industry experience
Practical experience with controls system development, modeling, and hands-on implementation
Expert capabilities in Classic Controls, Feedback/Feedforward controllers, interface control systems, and other forms of control
Experience working on complex software engineering problems as part of a team
Skills
Having a very good understanding of dynamics of the physical systems (hardware to be controlled) such as servo, actuators and programmable controllers (RPi, Nuc).
Expert-level skills in .NET, SQL Server, MongoDB and React.
Competent skills in AWS, C/C++ and/or Python programming in Linux OS
Familiarity with ROS/ROS2
Experience in AI, Textmining and image processing is a plus.
Traits
Above all else, a consistently positive attitude and a willingness to do whatever it takes to create robust solutions to complex problems
Optimistic listening and conflict resolution capabilities
Demonstrated ability to influence others without authority
Eager to take on new challenges with tenacity and positivity
Patience, persistence, and attention to detail when resolving performance issues
You would rather work on robots than do pretty much anything else
Proficcientcy in English language, (Swedish knowledge is not mandatory)
For this job application, Work permit to Sweden can be obtained/Handled by MERPHI.
Working at MERPHI AB
MERPHI AB is an equal opportunity employer; employment with MERPHI AB is governed based on skills, competence, and qualifications and will not be influenced in any way by race, color, religion, gender, national origin/ethnicity, veteran status, disability status, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital status, mental or physical disability, or any other legally protected status.
Benefits
Full time employees enjoy medical/dental/vision, life insurance, wellness programs, stock options, paid time off (vacation, paid holidays, sick time, and parental leave), scheduling and worksite flexibility by role, and more.
About MERPHI AB
Founded in 2020 by Philip Justinus Berlin and Mehrdad H.F Morvaridi. MERPHI AB is a Gothenburg, Sweden-based company. MERPHI AB is on a mission to integrate technology and sustainability into society through human-centered design with a vision to create a future where technology enhances what it means to be human.
