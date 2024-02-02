Risk Manager to Research facility in Lund!
2024-02-02
Are you an accomplished professional seeking a role in a globally recognized research center? This is a unique chance to lead high-stakes risk management efforts in a multidisciplinary setting, home to groundbreaking research initiatives. An opportunity for a Risk Manager has opened up, offering a chance to contribute to impactful projects. If you're ready for this exciting opportunity, read on!
As a Risk Manager, you will play a pivotal role in overseeing critical project processes, reporting directly to senior executives. Your responsibilities will include managing and coordinating high-level risk strategies. The role requires ownership of the Project Risk Register, ensuring meticulous maintenance and real-time updates while collaborating with Risk Management specialists. Utilize sophisticated tools, including Primavera P6, Primavera Risk Analysis, IRIS BI, and Fortress.
You are offered
• Being at the forefront of a world-leading facility for materials research, contributing to the organization's success.
• As a consultant for Academic Work, we offer significant opportunities for you to grow professionally, build your network, and create valuable contacts for the future. Learn more about our consultant offer at our website.
Work tasks
• Oversight of the monthly update of the project Risk Register
• Leadership in facilitating high-level Risk workshops throughout the organization
• Authorship of quarterly Risk Reports for executive review
• Driving updates and modifications to advanced Risk Management Processes
• Master's degree in Industrial Engineering, Project Management, or equivalent senior-level experience
• Experience successfully managing complex risks on major full lifecycle projects
• Demonstrated success in supporting major projects throughout design, installation, and commissioning phases
• Adept at utilizing advanced project management techniques such as agile and waterfall depending on circumstances
• Formal experience with professional training in IPM, APM, XLPM, or equivalent
• Experience in managing projects in Primavera P6, including risk modeling in Primavera Risk Analysis (PRA)
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience working in a centralized senior PMO function
• Excellent communication skills, both orally and in writing
• A strong drive/delivery mentality
• Ability to understand the larger strategic context and challenge procedures for optimal delivery
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Structured
• Self-sufficient
• Problem solver
• Adaptable
