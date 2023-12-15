Risk Management Specialist

Itive AB / Skorstensfejar- och saneringsjobb / Stockholm
2023-12-15


Visa alla skorstensfejar- och saneringsjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Itive AB i Stockholm, Järfälla eller i hela Sverige

Hi,
We are looking for Risk Management Specialist for our customer in Sweden - Skellefteå.

• University degree in engineering, business administration, accounting, economics, or finance.
• 2 or more years of risk management experience on industrial projects is a must.
• In-depth knowledge of risk management practices and concepts
• Ability to work without supervision and to meet deadlines under pressure.
• Ability to process, analyze and draw meaningful conclusions from large volumes of data.
• Ability to extrapolate meaningful information from statistical analysis.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-14
E-post: careers@itive.se

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "RISK MANAGEMENT - IND".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Itive AB (org.nr 559195-7724)

Jobbnummer
8331888

Prenumerera på jobb från Itive AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Itive AB: