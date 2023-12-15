Risk Management Specialist
2023-12-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Järfälla
Hi,
We are looking for Risk Management Specialist for our customer in Sweden - Skellefteå.
• University degree in engineering, business administration, accounting, economics, or finance.
• 2 or more years of risk management experience on industrial projects is a must.
• In-depth knowledge of risk management practices and concepts
• Ability to work without supervision and to meet deadlines under pressure.
• Ability to process, analyze and draw meaningful conclusions from large volumes of data.
• Ability to extrapolate meaningful information from statistical analysis.
