RF Engineer
2025-11-10
Sweden Quantum develops and manufactures cryogenic microwave hardware for quantum. Our products are used by quantum computing companies and Nobel Prize winning research groups. We design world-class hardware that enables world-class performance.
We're now looking for an RF Engineer to help shape how the next generation of quantum hardware is built. If you have experience in RF or microwave engineering and want to work at the forefront of quantum technology, we'd like to hear from you.
About the Role
You'll design, simulate, and validate cryogenic microwave filters and related components for quantum computing systems. The work covers concept development, EM simulation, CAD design, lab measurements, and collaboration with manufacturing partners. This is a hands-on engineering position where curiosity, precision, and ownership matter.
Academic background
Degree in Electrical Engineering, Engineering Physics, or a related field with a focus on high-frequency electronics.
Technical experience
Microwave passive-device design and EM simulation (CST/HFSS or equivalent)
VNA measurements and S-parameter analysis
CAD design for manufacturability
Product development from prototype to production
Python for test and automation
Tools used
CST, Fusion 360, VNA, COMSOL, QUCS, Bluefors DR, Python
About You
You're hands-on, self-driven, and motivated by solving complex technical problems. You take ownership and care about quality. You're curious about quantum technologies and want your work to directly advance real, deployable quantum systems.
At Sweden Quantum, you'll work with experienced engineers, have direct influence on design decisions, and access modern lab facilities and equipment. We provide mentorship, autonomy, and the opportunity to leave a lasting mark on how quantum hardware is built.
What We Offer
You'll join a small, skilled team working with leading international partners across the quantum industry. Our customers range from major quantum computing companies to academic labs at the forefront of science. You'll gain deep experience in both RF and cryogenic engineering and see your designs deployed in world-class quantum systems. Så ansöker du
