Retreat Center Assistant
Kärlingesund Retreat Center AB / Receptionistjobb / Uddevalla Visa alla receptionistjobb i Uddevalla
2025-10-29
, Munkedal
, Färgelanda
, Vänersborg
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kärlingesund Retreat Center AB i Uddevalla
Facility Maintenance: Perform setup, cleanup, and general upkeep of retreat spaces, including arranging furniture for different activities, maintaining cleanliness of common areas, and ensuring all equipment is functioning properly.
Retreat Support: Assist with retreat logistics, participant needs, and occasional meditation guidance. Help facilitators with their requirements for workshops and events.
On-site Presence: Be available on premises during all retreats and when B&B guests are present, providing a consistent point of contact for questions and assistance.
QUALIFICATIONS
Required Experience:
2+ years assisting with retreats (setup, participant support, meditation guidance)
Experience with yoga, meditation and eastern and western philosophy is highly valued
Demonstrated ability to create and maintain peaceful environments
Background in hospitality, customer service, or related field
Skills:
Excellent communication and interpersonal abilities
Knowledge of mindfulness practices
Physical capacity to stand for extended periods and lift up to 25kg
Adaptability to changing schedules and priorities
Problem-solving skills and ability to work independently
Basic food preparation and service skills
Attention to detail in maintaining facilities
Language Requirements:
Fluent English required
Swedish language skills highly desirable
WORK SCHEDULE
Variable 40-hour workweek based on retreat calendar
Regular weekend and evening availability required
Fluctuating workload with additional hours during peak periods balanced by compensatory time during slower periods
COMPENSATION & BENEFITS
Monthly Salary: 30,000 SEK before tax
Overtime Compensation: Paid according to the Hospitality Collective Agreement (HRF)
Evening/Weekend Supplements: Paid according to the Hospitality Collective Agreement (HRF)
Vacation: 25 days annually (standard in Sweden)
Pension: Employer contributions as per collective agreement (4.5% of salary)
Meals: Employee may use kitchen facilities and ingredients for lunch preparation
INSURANCE COVERAGE
The position includes the following insurance coverage as required by the Hospitality Union (HRF):
Occupational pension insurance (Tjänstepensionsförsäkring)
Occupational injury insurance (Arbetsskadeförsäkring)
Group life insurance (Tjänstegrupplivförsäkring)
COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT
This position is covered by the Hospitality Industry Collective Agreement (Kollektivavtal för hotell- och restaurangbranschen) of the Hotel and Restaurant Workers' Union (HRF).
SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS
Must reside within 30 minutes of Kärlingesund Retreat Center
Must be available on-site for retreat activities and when substantial B&B bookings occur
EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER STATEMENT
Kärlingesund Retreat Center AB is an equal opportunity employer. We are committed to creating an inclusive workplace where all qualified applicants receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, disability, age, or veteran status. We believe that diversity strengthens our team and enhances our ability to serve our diverse clientele.
APPLICATION PROCESS Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-09
E-post: job@karlingesundretreatcenter.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kärlingesund Retreat Center AB
(org.nr 559278-6874) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Kontakt
Sibylle Burkhardt job@karlingesundretreatcenter.se Jobbnummer
9578803