Retail Labor & Productivity Manager
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Personaltjänstemannajobb / Stockholm Visa alla personaltjänstemannajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
WHAT YOU WILL DO
As Retail Labour & Productivity Manager, you lead and develop a specialist team while owning the global frameworks for labour standards, workforce planning and productivity across our retail formats. You set the foundations for how labour is planned, deployed and measured, ensuring the right balance between productivity, fairness, customer experience and operational efficiency.
You will:
Lead, coach and develop a specialist team, setting clear direction, priorities and ways of working
Own and continuously improve the end‐to‐end time library, ensuring activity‐based labour standards are accurate, data‐driven and reflect real store operations
Define and evolve the role architecture across retail formats, ensuring clarity, consistency and alignment with the operating model
Develop and maintain demand and volume driver models, using key predictors such as traffic, transactions and delivery patterns
Set seasonality rules and productivity benchmarks to enable accurate labour forecasting and clear performance expectations
Act as a subject matter expert on workforce management processes, tools and systems
Partner with key stakeholders to embed labour and productivity frameworks into processes, systems and ways of working
Support change management and communication related to new labour models, standards and scheduling updates
WHO YOU WILL WORK WITH
You will work closely with Retail Operations, Workforce Management, Tech, Controlling and Sales Market teams. In this role, you combine people leadership with strong stakeholder partnering to ensure labour and productivity frameworks are effectively implemented and continuously improved across the organisation.
WHO YOU ARE
You are a confident and structured leader with a strong analytical mindset, comfortable working at the intersection of strategy and operational detail.
We are looking for people with:
Solid experience within workforce management, labour standards, productivity modelling or operational analytics
Experience working with scheduling systems, labour forecasting tools and retail workforce platforms
Proven leadership experience, with the ability to coach and develop specialist teams
Strong analytical skills and the ability to translate insights into clear, actionable recommendations
Experience working in complex retail or large‐scale operational environments
Fluency in English, both written and spoken
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together we want to use our power, our scale and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future. Read more about us here
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
An example of our benefits:
25% Staff discount on all our H&M Group brands both in stores and online (H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET).
H&M Incentive Programme – HIP. Learn more about the programme here.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things – our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
This is a permanent position based in Stockholm, please send your CV in English as soon as possible.
• We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 46a (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9999579