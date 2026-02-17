Residency in Large Animal-/Equine Surgery
Department of Clinical Sciences
Are you the next resident for our fantastic Surgery team?
The University Animal Hospital, Equine Clinic / SLU, Uppsala, Sweden has a position open for an ECVS residency in Large Animal Surgery. If you have a degree as a Veterinarian from an approved education in Sweden or another EU/EEA country or in Switzerland, and are authorized to work in Sweden - welcome to submit your application!
About the position
The University Animal Hospital in Uppsala is offering a three-year surgical residency in Large Animal/Equine Surgery.
The equine service is supported by a team of 4 board certified specialists (surgery, medicine, equine sports medicine and rehabilitation). There is also extensive specialist support in related disciplines including anaesthesia, dermatology, ophthalmology, diagnostic imaging, reproduction, and pathology. Of the 5,100 equine hospital admissions, approximately 750 cases are managed by the surgery service.
The resident is expected to participate in all aspects of equine clinical surgical and medical services including primary and referral emergency surgical and intensive care duty.
The resident will work under supervision throughout and will be given increasing responsibility as they gain experience during the programme.
Your profile
You have a degree as a Veterinarian from an approved education in Sweden or another EU/EEA country or in Switzerland, and have the right to work in Sweden.
Minimal pre-requirements are the completion of a one-year rotating internship or equivalent experience.
A good knowledge of English and/or a Scandinavian language is required in order to interact with owners, students and colleagues.
You also need to meet the requirements for approval as a resident according to EVCS guidelines (see information brochure on the ECVS website, https://www.ecvs.org/ecvs-for/residents.php#ecvs-training-brochure).
You are responsible, used to collaboration and you are interested in working in an environment where clinical activities meet teaching and research. Ability to build professional relationships and to contribute to a friendly, welcoming and pleasant work environment is highly valued in the workplace. You realize the importance of maintaining good relationships with colleagues and customers. Personal qualities will be given great importance.
About us
The Department of Clinical Sciences (KV), including the University Animal Hospital (UDS), serves as the centre for clinical research and education at SLU, Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences. At UDS, veterinary students, veterinarians, and veterinary nurses receive hands-on training, while clinical research is actively conducted. The management team promotes a forward-thinking and supportive environment, encouraging employees to develop their skills and pursue their interests through ongoing professional development.
At SLU University Animal Hospital (UDS), education, research, and advanced veterinary care go hand in hand. We train the veterinarians and veterinary nurses of tomorrow and provide first-class care to pets, competition animals, and livestock. We also share knowledge with the public. By combining established knowledge with the latest research results, we are developing the veterinary care of the future.
Under one roof, we offer healthcare for horses, dogs, cats, and other small animals. In addition to modern, purpose-built facilities, we have access to advanced imaging diagnostics and a veterinary specialist laboratory. UDS's operations also include an outpatient clinic that travels to stables and farms to examine and treat horses and farm animals.
The Equine Department receives approximately 5,100 horses annually. We have about 50 employees and are part of the Department of Clinical Sciences, which in turn has around 340 employees. The Equine department currently has three units: the policlinic unit handling orthopedic and medical cases, specialized farriers, and a specialist clinic in respiratory medicine, dentistry, dermatology, and ophthalmology. There is an inpatient care unit for both surgical and medical patients, as well as a surgical unit for both scheduled and emergency cases. Our work environment is characterized by dedication, joy, quality, and service. Here, you can develop in a dynamic and stimulating environment.
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Location:
Uppsala, Sweden
Form of employment:
Fixed-term employment, Residency three years.
Scope:
100%
Start date:
August 2026, or as agreed.
Application:
Please submit your application before deadline 18 March 2026. You can submit your application by clicking the button below.
Your application should include a letter of intent, updated curriculum vitae and two letters of recommendation. It is desirable that the application is written in English.
The employment procedure includes a personal interview. A work test may also be required.
For questions about the programme - contact:
Dylan Gorvy, Head of Equine Surgery, BSc, BVSc, PhD, CertES (soft tissue), Dipl. ECVSdylan.gorvy@slu.se
, +46 73 829 21 57
For other questions - contact:
Jenny Hedenby, Head of Equine departmentjenny.hedenby@slu.se
, +46 18-67 13 40
Union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 4,000 employees, 6,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 4,5 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
