Researcher, Swedish Museum of Natural History, Department of Botany
2024-01-23
The Swedish Museum of Natural History is a government agency with a mandate to promote knowledge, research and interest in our world. It is a prominent research institution and Sweden's largest museum. For more than 200 years, the museum has been collecting specimens and data and conducting research on life on earth. The collections contain more than 11 million plants, animals, fungi, environmental samples, minerals and fossils. All research and knowledge are shared in the exhibitions, Cosmonova and in activities at the museum and digitally.
Investigating and clarifying the earth's biodiversity is more important than ever, because of the ongoing climate change and mass extinction. The knowledge of what species exist is deficient and many of them disappear before we even know they existed. The Swedish Museum of Natural History has long played a significant role in the study of botanical and
mycological diversity through its extensive collections, knowledgeable experts and skilled researchers. Making the collections digitally available for research, nature conservation and the public, has high priority.
The Department of Botany is now looking for a well-qualified researcher with experience in the fungal group Tremellomycetes, with focus on diversity, evolution and genetics of fungi (including lichens).
WORK TASKS
• Conduct research on the fungal group Tremellomycetes
• Participate in other Museum and Department activities.
QUALIFICATIONS
A doctoral degree in biology in systematics with a focus on lichenology/mycology, is a requirement. It is meritorious if the thesis subject is on systematical aspects of Tremellomycetes.
Excellent taxonomic knowledge in the fungal group Tremellomycetes is a requirement, as is a very good general taxonomic knowledge of fungi including lichens, very good knowledge of modern morphological and molecular analysis methods.
You have a documented and independent scientific production at an international level in systematic lichenology/mycology.
A good knowledge and understanding of scientific collections and their significance is also a requirement.
Very good knowledge of English in both speech and writing is a requirement. Knowledge of other languages, including Swedish, is meritorious.
As a person, you are responsible, structured and focused on producing results.
OTHER
We advance our knowledge of the natural world, inspiring to better care of our planet. Our ambition is that the employees of The Swedish Museum of Natural History shall represent the diversity in Sweden and we welcome every applicant.
