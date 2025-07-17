Researcher: Services and APIs
Join our Team
About this opportunity
We are seeking a driven and dynamic individual to strengthen our prototyping and development capabilities within our research initiatives focused on innovation of new services/APIs and service exposure. The role involves innovation and exploration of new services/APIs and their business potential. This includes involvement in industry engagements related to emerging business (e.g., digital airspace, XR) as well as active work in testbed initiatives together with industry partners. The defined position should also strengthen our capability to support API standardization (e.g., Camara).
What you will do
• Develop and implement innovative service concepts that would be part of future offerings.
• Develop and design architecture and interfaces for new service concepts.
• Design and prototype proof-of-concept services to demonstrate feasibility and explore business potential.
• Engage in dialog with business units regarding realization of new service proposals.
• Engage in collaborative projects with external partners from industry and academia, to explore future business opportunities for telecom.
• Advance API standardization efforts, with particular focus on initiatives such as Camara.
• Contribute to competence development at Ericsson Research in the areas of service exposure and services.
You will bring
• University degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field
• A few years industry experience as software developer
• Entrepreneurial mindset and passion for innovation and exploring new business opportunities
• Excellent programming skills (e.g., JavaScript, Python, Java, C++, etc.)
• Fluent in Linux environment
• Strong understanding of RESTful APIs and microservices architecture.
• Experience with front-end and back-end development.
• Familiarity with version control systems (e.g., Git) and collaborative coding practices.
• Experience with cloud platforms (e.g., AWS, Azure, Google Cloud) and containerization (e.g., Docker, Kubernetes).
• Fundamental understanding of mobile networks
• Strong analytical and troubleshooting skills to resolve complex technical challenges.
• Creative thinking and innovation to develop unique solutions.
