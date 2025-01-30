Researcher in Operation and Maintenance Engineering
Luleå Tekniska Universitet / Högskolejobb / Luleå Visa alla högskolejobb i Luleå
2025-01-30
, Boden
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Älvsbyn
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Luleå Tekniska Universitet i Luleå
, Boden
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Överkalix
eller i hela Sverige
Luleå University of Technology is in strong growth with world-leading competence in several research areas. We shape the future through innovative education and ground-breaking research results, and based on the Arctic region, we create global social benefit. Our scientific and artistic research and education are conducted in close collaboration with international, national and regional companies, public actors and leading universities. Luleå University of Technology has a total turnover of SEK 2 billion per year. We currently have 1,500 employees and 17,900 students.
In the coming years, multi-billion investments will be made in large projects in Northern Sweden to create a fossil-free society both nationally and globally. Luleå University of Technology is involved in several of these cutting-edge research projects and in the societal transformation that they entail. We offer a broad range of courses and study programmes to match the skills in demand. We hope that you will help us to build the sustainable companies and societies of the future.Operation and maintenance engineering is a rapidly growing research area as it is recognized as an important enabler for business performance by industry all over the world. One of the research areas within operation and maintenance engineering, which has shown rapidly expanding growth with exciting potential, is the area of Structural Reliability Analysis (SRA). Due to the increasing complexity and scale of modern critical infrastructure, proposing an accurate and efficient approach for assessing uncertainties in their material properties, geometric dimensions, and operating environments becomes increasingly necessary. SRA is not only beneficial for the systematic adjustment of the structures' safety factors, but also it is a crucial factor for the probabilistic design and operation of structures.
Subject description
Operation and Maintenance Engineering deals with the development of technologies to ensure high system dependability, effective maintenance processes, and life cycle management of engineering assets.
Project description
Our objective with SRA is to build the division's capability of integrating climate change impacts and utilizing advanced machine learning models to increase not only safety, reliability and prolonging asset life but also the efficiency and effectiveness of the critical infrastructures. To manage and tutor the students and to fill the gap in our current research projects related to this topic, a researcher is needed with the capability of the research on this topic in combination with machine learning.
Duties
As a researcher, you will carry out the following duties:
• Participation in national and international research projects
• Departmental duties
• Writing and publishing scientific papers
• Writing research applications
During the employment period, the researcher must also independently, to a considerable extent and with high quality, contribute to the university's research and demonstrate good pedagogical skills.
Qualifications
Qualified for an appointment as researcher are those who have been awarded a doctoral degree or have equivalent scientific qualifications. In the first instance, those considered for employment should have completed a doctoral degree no more than five years before the end of the application period. If there are special reasons, the doctoral degree may have been completed earlier. By special reasons means leave due to illness, parental leave, clinical service of trust, or similar circumstances.
Assessment criteria
The following assessment criteria apply to this position:
• Scientific expertise
• Other assessment criteria
Other assessment criteria with equal importance:
• Experience from research projects in collaboration with the industry.
• Experience in practical fieldwork.
• Experience from research projects on operation and maintenance, reliability analysis, climate-resilient infrastructure, and circularity in land transport.
• Experience working in international research frameworks e.g. Horizon Europe, Eureka research framework.
• A doctoral degree in relevant research areas, e.g. railway and road engineering, transport engineering,
• Proficiency in the English language is required.
Information
For this employment, an employment period will be 6 months. The start date will be first of March 2025 and ends 31 August 2025. Placement: Luleå.
For further information about the position, please contact Associate Professor Amir Garmabaki, (+46) 920-49 3428, amir.garmabaki@ltu.se
, Uday Kumar, (+46) 920-491826, Uday.kumar@ltu.se
, Ramin Karim, Ramin.karim@ltu.se
(Chaired Prof ).
Union representatives:
SACO-S Diana Chroneer (+46)920-49 2037 diana.chroneer@ltu.se
OFR-S Lars Frisk, (+46)920-49 1792 lars.frisk@ltu.se
In case of different interpretations of the English and Swedish versions of this announcement, the Swedish version takes precedence.
Application
We prefer that you apply for this position by clicking on the apply button below. The application should include a CV, personal letter, and copies of verified diplomas of university. Mark your application with the reference number below. Your application, including diplomas, must be written in English or Swedish.
Closing date for applications: 20 February 2025
Reference number: 442-2025 Ersättning
Salary according to agreement Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Luleå Tekniska Universitet
(org.nr 202100-2841) Arbetsplats
Luleå tekniska universitet Jobbnummer
9135757