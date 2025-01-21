Researcher in Hardware Security and Heterogeneous Computing
2025-01-21
This is a fixed-term employment contract of 6 - 9 months. Apply without Cover letter.
About usAt RISE, we are dedicated to conducting research and innovation that address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. As Sweden's research and innovation partner, we combine industry collaboration with cutting-edge research to drive technological advancement. We work at the intersection of academia, industry, and society to shape the sustainable solutions of tomorrow.
We are now seeking a highly motivated Researcher to join our team, contributing to our mission to lead groundbreaking research in hardware security, heterogeneous computing, and RISC-V architecture. The location is Kista, Stockholm.
About the roleAs a Researcher at RISE, you will lead and contribute to innovative projects in hardware security and heterogeneous computing. This role involves advancing cutting-edge research, collaborating with multidisciplinary teams, and translating academic and technical insights into practical applications for industry and society. Your work will focus on designing, developing, and securing next-generation hardware systems, with an emphasis on applications in artificial intelligence, IoT, and edge computing.
Responsibilities
Conduct high-impact research in hardware security, cryptographic protocols, and FPGA/ASIC-based heterogeneous computing systems.
Develop secure architectures for constrained devices, focusing on lightweight security protocols and post-quantum cryptography.
Explore and implement RISC-V based architectures for secure and efficient computation.
Design and prototype innovative solutions leveraging FPGAs, high-level synthesis (HLS), and ASICs for advanced use cases such as AI acceleration, cybersecurity, and data processing.
Who are you?
Education: PhD in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or a closely related field, with a focus on hardware security, computing systems, or a relevant specialization.
Experience
A proven track record of impactful research in hardware security, cryptography, RISC-V architecture, or FPGA/ASIC design.
Demonstrated success in designing secure systems for IoT, edge computing, or AI applications.
Technical Skills
Proficiency in hardware development tools and programming languages, including C/C++, Python, and high-level synthesis (HLS).
Strong knowledge of RISC-V architectures, SoC design, and embedded systems.
Familiarity with FPGA toolchains (e.g., Vivado, Quartus) and performance optimization for heterogeneous computing systems.
Collaboration & Communication
Excellent interpersonal skills with a proven ability to collaborate across disciplines and industries.
Strong publication record in peer-reviewed journals and conferences.
Why Join Us?At RISE, you will have the opportunity to work on cutting-edge research projects that have real-world applications. You'll collaborate with an international team of researchers and engineers who are passionate about innovation. Our supportive environment encourages creativity, interdisciplinary collaboration, and professional growth. As part of RISE, you will help drive innovation in hardware security and computing technologies, shaping a safer and more sustainable future.
Welcome with your application! If this seems exciting and you want to know more, contact Andreas Aurelius, Unit Manager Digital Security, +46 10 228 46 48. The last day to apply is February 4, 2024. Interviews will be conducted continuously during and after the application period.
