Research Project Coordinator

Huawei Technologies Sweden AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Stockholm
2023-01-19


Responsibilities:

• Explore newest ICT research and analyze, in order to facilitate potential research projects and contribute to local research ecosystem

• Support research cooperation projects with universities and start-ups

• Support both local research projects , EU and National projects - procedures and processes

Skills requirements:

• Master education in telecommunication, EE, computer science, or similar fields of ICT from Swedish Universities;

• 1-3 years working experience is a plus but not a requirement

• Knowledge and understanding of cutting edge ICT technologies is a plus;

• Self-driven spirit is a must

• Careful way of working is important

• Good at teamwork (reference from previous mentor or employer will be referred)

• Fluency in English (written and spoken), Swedish and Chinese could be a plus but not a requirement.

Location

A fulltime CONSULTANT position at our R&D office in Kista, Stockholm, Sweden.

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-07
Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Huawei Technologies Sweden AB (org.nr 556595-6827), http://huawei.com

Arbetsplats
Huawei Sweden R&D

Kontakt
Guangpeng Yang
guangpeng.yang@huawei.com
+46 (0)7 3920 1437

Jobbnummer
7360805

