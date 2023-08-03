Research Project Coordinator
Huawei Technologies Sweden AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2023-08-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Huawei Technologies Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sollentuna
, Karlskrona
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Responsibilities:
• Explore newest ICT research and analyze, in order to facilitate potential research projects and contribute to local research ecosystem
• Support research cooperation projects with universities and start-ups
• Support both local research projects , EU and National projects - procedures and processes
Skills requirements:
• Master education in telecommunication, EE, computer science, or similar fields of ICT from Swedish Universities;
• 1-3 years working experience is a plus but not a requirement
• Knowledge and understanding of cutting edge ICT technologies is a plus;
• Self-driven spirit is a must
• Careful way of working is important
• Good at teamwork (reference from previous mentor or employer will be referred)
• Fluency in English (written and spoken), Swedish and Chinese could be a plus but not a requirement.
Location
A fulltime CONSULTANT position at our R&D office in Kista, Stockholm, Sweden. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Huawei Technologies Sweden AB
(org.nr 556595-6827), http://huawei.com Arbetsplats
Huawei Sweden R&D Kontakt
Guangpeng Yang guangpeng.yang@huawei.com +46 (0)7 3920 1437 Jobbnummer
8003458