Research Engineer GTC - Design
2024-11-20
About Us
The Global Technology Center (GTC) is where we at GKN Aerospace work together to develop the technologies for the future. We make it possible for the company to meet the current and future challenges of the industry, to offer better products to our customers and to grow as a market leader. We work to deliver a sustainable aviation.
To fulfill our mission, we establish and maintain strategic technology relationships/partnerships with key customers, companies and academia, we find new R&D opportunities that help us to mature technologies to TRL 6, we manage IP, we invest in infrastructure, and especially, we invest in our people.
About the Role
The Product Integration department at GTC is a dynamic team of approximately 20 experts leading the design and development of future product solutions for commercial engines. We are now looking for an experienced Design Engineer to help us in the task of reaching the goal of sustainable aeroengines. As a design engineer, you will lead the concept generation and the design of engine/demonstrator/test rig components and be responsible for ensuring that they meet both the technical and technology requirements.
Are you interested in being part of the development of the next generation aeroengines?
Job Responsibilities
• Contribute to different phases of development of product technology with your skills and expertise in design and definition.
• Responsible of the design of components for engine demonstrators, balancing the input from different disciplines (such as aerodynamics, solid mechanics and manufacturing) into a design that meets or exceeds the requirements and/or technology targets.
• Identify technology gaps and new possibilities for technology development.
• Create and update design data in Siemens PLM (TeamCenter) and CAD software NX including, product drawings, CAD models, geometrical interfaces.
• Ensure proper documentation of technical results and present the results internally and externally.
• Develop methods for design automation and design optimization.
• Contribute to the development of GKN as a 'Great Place to Work', aligned with the core principles: safe, innovative, open & honest, care & respect, and ownership
Job Qualifications
• Master's degree in Aerospace, Mechanical Engineering or other relevant engineering field.
• 5+ years of working experience in aerospace industry as a design engineer.
• Knowledge and experience in NX and PLM tool TeamCenter.
• Experience of product support work, product development and/or technology development is an advantage.
• Experience performing design studies and design changes, creating geometrical interface documentation, creating and updating requirements justification and performing tolerance stack-ups among others.
• Knowledge and experience of GD&T (ASME y14.5 and ISO).
• Knowledge of manufacturing processes.
• Demonstrated programming skills in Python. Experience in NX Open is advantageous.
• Proficient in English. Swedish is considered advantageous.
Personal Skills
You are creative and show the ability to think outside the box and develop innovative design solutions. You also have a technical aptitude with a deep understanding of technical principles and can easily understand the functionality and mechanics of machines/systems. You are driven by curiosity with a strong desire to understand the various technical areas that contribute to design. To succeed in this role, you have good communication skills and work as a team player. You communicate clearly convey design ideas and have the ability to formulate the right questions to gain deeper insight.
You enjoy working in multidisciplinary teams and have a strong ability to collaborate and build networks.
Employment
This is a full-time permanent position. The place of employment is at our main site in Trollhättan, Sweden and as such, the applicant should be able to gain the right to live and work in the country. Occasional travel is to be expected, both within and outside Sweden
Application
Do not wait to submit your application! The selection process starts when the ad is published and the position may be filled before the final application date.
To maintain a structured and high-quality recruitment process, we only accept applications submitted through our recruitment tool, Careers.
For more information please contact:
Carlos Arroyo | GTC Engineering Manager | GKN Aerospace Engine Systems Swedencarlos.arroyo@gknaerospace.com
