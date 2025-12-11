Research and Development Engineer Data science
About us We are a leading AI/ML and data science team, the Data Analysis unit in the Computer Science department, exploring and applying existing and new methods to real-world problems. We deliver projects and solutions, both industry assignments and public research, where we develop software and manage datasets, together with customers and research partners. RISE, Sweden's independent research institute, combines competences in a broad set of domains, to strengthen the competitiveness of industry and public sector.
The role You will lead the technical engineering aspects of industry and research projects. A project typically includes handling large datasets in an application domain, developing software based on frameworks for AI/ML, data processing, and probabilistic programming, e.g., Spark, PyTorch, and PyMC. There is a rapid ongoing evolution of new methods, e.g., use of LLMs and Agent-based systems, using frameworks such as LangChain and MCP. You will handle the compute and storage resources needed in the projects. You will collaborate with researchers in the projects as well as customers and external project partners, including presentation of results and understanding customer feedback. You will also write project reports.
Join us in Stockholm, Kista. We follow a hybrid work model that allows employees to split their working time between the office and their home workspace.
Who are you? To be successful in the role, you will need:
Hands-on approach, software development, e.g. Python, Git, Docker
Experience with data engineering, data pipelines, data storage, e.g., Apache Spark
Experience with training AI/ML models, e.g. PyTorch
Experience with setting up Generative AI systems, e.g. RAG, Agent systems, Langchain, MCP
Experience with cloud compute infrastructures, e.g., Kubernetes, Infrastructure as Code
MSc in Computer Science or equivalent is preferred. We are looking for someone with strong communication skills, both verbal and written, and the ability to explain complex technical problems and solutions in a clear and engaging way. You have a keen eye for detail and take pride in delivering high-quality work with accuracy and precision.
Are we a good match? You will get an opportunity to work with leading Swedish and European industry and public sector organizations, solve their problems based on domain datasets, using the latest methods in AI/ML, LLMs, Agentic systems, running on the latest GPU and AI Factory infrastructure. Welcome with your application! If you are interested and want to know more you are welcome to contact Head of Data Analysis, Martin Körling, +46 10 228 42 58. The application deadline is December 31. Apply without cover letter. Selection and interviews will take place continuously during and after the application period. Our union representatives are Ingemar Petermann, SACO, +46 10 228 41 22 and Linda Ikatti, Unionen, +46 10 516 51 61. Ersättning
