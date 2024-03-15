Research Analyst Positions at the Swedish House of Finance
2024-03-15
The Swedish House of Finance (SHoF) at the Stockholm School of Economics (SSE) is accepting applications for a full-time research analyst position.
Candidates would ideally start working in Fall 2024 and work for approximately two years, while applying for Ph.D. in Finance, Economics, or another social science.
About the role:
As a research analyst, you will be supporting cutting-edge research projects in real estate finance, household finance, entrepreneurship, asset pricing, portfolio choice and other topics in Finance and Economics. You will work in close contact with researchers at SHoF and at world-leading universities in Europe and in the US. Your tasks will mainly include statistical analysis of big data, literature reviews, as well as data and research project management and some administrative and IT tasks.
On a daily basis, you will work within the research analysts' team from the Institute for Micro Data (MiDA) and mainly assist in research projects led by Professor Paolo Sodini and Assistant Professor Anastasia Girshina.
What we offer:
The 2-year program serves as an ideal bridge between university and Ph.D. programs for students interested in Economics and Finance (the program is equivalent to a "pre-doc" program in the US). You will be equipped with first-hand experience in processing big data and assisting research projects. You will work actively as a member of the MiDa team learning from each other in a collaborative and inspiring environment. You will be exposed to the research work of the whole team and encouraged to attend the academic seminars held at SSE and SHoF which are related to your interests and work. The position represents a unique opportunity to be exposed and actively contribute to economics and financial research working within a highly skilled, motivated, and diverse team of analysts. Our previous research analysts are either enrolled in top Ph.D. programs in Europe and the US or working at major industry players as data scientists and financial analysts. The position is a fixed-term employment of approximately two years. Besides salary, we offer an employee benefits package that includes pension, wellness contributions, and excellent working conditions.
What we look for:
Applicants should be completing (or have recently completed) a Master's degree in Economics/Finance and have strong quantitative and statistical skills. Alternatively, you should have a strong interest in financial and economic research and be a recent academic graduate, or about to graduate, in a quantitative field of studies such as mathematics, statistics, or computer science. You should have a strong interest in new programming languages, and in acquiring statistical and data management skills. You should be familiar with data analytics using Stata or other statistical software, such as Python, R, SAS and Matlab. IT competence and knowledge in machine learning is a plus. Since the job entails great responsibility in preparing data for high quality research, we expect you to be a detail-oriented and organized person, who is able to work independently and reliably. Excellent spoken and written English is a requirement, Swedish language is a plus.
How to apply:
Please apply by submitting your CV, transcripts, and cover letter by Apr 10th, 2024.
We look forward to receiving your application. Please feel free to reach out to mailto:yao.fu@hhs.se
if you have any questions or need further information about the position.
About SHoF and MiDa:
SHoF is Sweden's national research center in financial economics and is an internationally top-ranked academic department. The Institute for Micro Data (MiDa) is one of SSE's research institutes with focus on facilitating the usage micro data in academics.
You could visit https://www.hhs.se/en/houseoffinance/
for more information about SHoF, and https://www.hhs.se/en/research/institutes/institute-for-micro-data/
for information about the Institute for Micro Data MiDa.
SHoF is committed to a balanced gender distribution and values a variety of backgrounds and experiences among our employees. We therefore welcome all applicants regardless of their country of origin, gender, ethnicity, gender identity or expression, disability, sexual orientation, age, or religion or other beliefs. Ersättning
