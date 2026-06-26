Requirement Engineer
Scania Cv Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2026-06-26
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TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation - Let ́s make a difference together. Find out more: www.traton.com
Our values – customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste – are at the heart of everything we do.
Assignment
We are looking for a requirement engineer to work with our in-house developed battery and thermal control systems for electrified vehicles. You will be part of a global agile team of 8 skilled and passionate colleagues. Your main work will be writing requirements on system level.
The work is characterized by networking and collaboration with other team members but also other competences in our organization. You will perform own deliveries as well as supporting the organization with your competence in requirement topics.
Our organization is highly focusing on AI usage and the role can potentially (not a must), for the right candidate, be combined with part time work on developing and prototyping tools that solve engineering problems and improve team productivity, not only within this area of competence.
Your profile
You have a master degree in computer science, information technology, engineering physics or equivalent and +5 years of experience from working with vehicle embedded systems. Previous experience from working as a requirement engineer is required, and other experience from working as a system engineer, software developer or test developer is meritorious as well as domain knowledge in battery and thermal control systems. Knowledge in functional safety (ISO26262) is also meritorious.
Curiosity in AI developing AI agents and LLM-based solutions, with solid Python programming skills to build automations, integrate APIs, and rapidly prototype tools.
You are comfortable with taking lead in the work and enjoy involving your colleagues. We are a large organization with a great deal of cross-functional collaboration and your skills in communication and building relationships will be appreciated. Good knowledge in English is required.
We offer
At TRATON, you are part of something bigger. Together with colleagues across our global brands, you will contribute to shaping the future of sustainable transportation.
We offer an environment where collaboration across teams and borders is key, giving you the opportunity to learn, grow, and make a real impact. Working at TRATON means being close to innovation, business decisions, and industry transformation — all while being supported in your professional development.
You'll benefit from competitive employment conditions, including wellness allowance, bonus, flexible working hours, and company car options. At the same time, you'll be part of a culture that values openness, teamwork, and continuous learning.
Application
If you are interested, please apply before 2026-08-15. Your application should include a CV. We will review the applications and conduct interviews continuously. A background check will be conducted for this position. For more information, please contact Emma Skoglund, Head of Electrification Management Systems, emma.skoglund@scania.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania Cv Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Arbetsplats
Scania CV AB Jobbnummer
9982008