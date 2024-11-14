Rental Administrator & Financial Analyst
2024-11-14
Are you ready to take on a key role in a rapidly expanding area where you get to put your expertise into use? Let's talk!
At Sandvik Financial Services (SFS) we're now looking for a colleague to join us and set the standards in a new role! Welcome to a diverse team in a global arena and a dynamic business!
What we do?
Sandvik Financial Services supports both Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions and Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions by offering financial solutions to customers and distributors. We're also responsible for supporting Sandvik Rental Services (SRS) in administrative matters, and that's where you come in! SRS is a newly established Business Unit, which operationally manages the offering of short- and mid-term rentals of equipment in Europe, the US and Australia.
What about your job?
You're a dedicated resource to support the Rental Services with all kinds of administration and back-office responsibilities, e.g., portfolio management, contract lifecycle management, accounting and monthly reporting for its three reporting entities. You perform preparation and maintenance of management reporting provided to the Business Unit management and support complemented by your analysis. Furthermore, you're involved in the global expansion of SRS by managing specific project assignments.
Included in your responsibility:
Internal rental contract preparation and administration.
Lease system administration and maintenance of the SRS databases.
Monthly closing preparation and reporting for several SRS entities.
Profitability analysis and monitoring on equipment level.
Forecasting for all SRS operations and ad hoc reporting.
Ensuring compliance with accounting standards and guidelines.
Supporting year-end financial statement consolidation and audit preparation.
The location for this position is our headquarters at World Trade Center in Stockholm. We offer you a hybrid work setup where you can spend some of your days working remotely.
Your profile
We're looking for someone with a couple of years' experience in either general business administration or accounting, controlling and reporting. You're skilled in business contract administration and understand different financial product offerings. Knowledge in asset risk management would be a plus as well as in all kinds of tax compliance reporting. Development, maintenance and general application experience within PowerBI or similar IT systems is a must, while we consider familiarity of SAP and our leasing system Coreview (View21) a plus. Acting in a global environment calls for excellent English skills - verbally and in writing.
Your personality makes the real difference! You're customer focused and independent in driving administration process development. With your hands-on and self-driven mentality, you have no problem in working remotely. You're skilled in internal stakeholder reporting and management and networking across cultural boarders comes naturally to you!
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Henning Dierks, recruiting manager, +49 (0)17 229 06 553
We have already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Kristina Sundell, Unionen, +46 (0)70 211 64 00
Erik Knebel, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70 340 47 03
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 222 48 55
Recruitment Specialist: Lisbeth Häggström
How to apply
Send your application no later than November 24th, 2024. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0072747.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
.
Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a global leading supplier of equipment and tools, parts, service, digital solutions and sustainability-driving technologies for the mining and construction industries. Application areas include rock drilling, rock cutting, loading and hauling, tunneling and quarrying. In 2023, sales were approximately 66 billion SEK with about 17,000 employees. Så ansöker du
