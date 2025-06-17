Remote: Internet Domain Assessor - Swedish (SE)
2025-06-17
Looking for a freelance opportunity where you can make an impact on technology from the comfort of your home? If you are dynamic and always online to learn more, this part-time flexible project is the perfect fit for you!
A Day in the Life of an Internet Domain Assessor:
In this role, you'll be analyzing and providing feedback on texts, pages, websites, domains, and other types of information, using an online tool through reviewing and rating domain pages quality, you'll be helping to improve the overall user experience for millions of search engine users, including yourself.
Join our team today and start putting your skills to work for one of the world's leading search engines.
The estimated hourly earnings for this role are $19.80. Payment is based on completed tasks, with the potential for higher earnings based on productivity.
TELUS Digital AI Community
Our global AI Community is a vibrant network of 1 million+ contributors from diverse backgrounds who help our customers collect, enhance, train, translate, and localize content to build better AI models. Become part of our growing community and make an impact supporting the machine learning models of some of the world's largest brands.
Qualification path
No previous professional experience is required to apply to this role, however, working on this project will require you to pass the basic requirements and go through a standard assessment process. This is a new part-time project and your work will be subject to our standard quality assurance checks during the term of this agreement.
Basic Requirements
Working as a freelancer with excellent communication skills in Swedish and English
Being a resident in Sweden for the last 3 consecutive years and having familiarity with current and historical business, media, sport, news, social media, and cultural affairs in Sweden
High School Diploma or GED Qualification
Active use of Gmail, Google+, and other forms of social media and experience in the use of web browsers to navigate and interact with a variety of content
Daily access to a broadband internet connection, a smartphone (Android 5.0, iOS 14 or higher), and a personal computer to work on.
Assessment
In order to be hired into the program, you'll take a language assessment and an open book qualification exam that will determine your suitability for the position and complete ID verification. Don't worry, our team will provide you with guidelines and learning materials before your exam. You will be required to complete the exam in a specific timeframe but at your convenience!
Equal Opportunity
All qualified applicants will receive consideration for a contractual relationship without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status. At TELUS Digital AI, we are proud to offer equal opportunities and are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive community. All aspects of selection are based on applicants' qualifications, merits, competence, and performance without regard to any characteristic related to diversity.
Once you have successfully applied and registered, please send a confirmation email to adrian.atabay@telusinternational.com
to ensure your application is processed.
Required language: Swedish
Monthly Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-17
Arbetsgivare Jobs Europe AB
Telus Digital Ai Inc.
