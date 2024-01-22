Relocation Specialist (fixedterm/visstid)
2024-01-22
We are looking for a driven and positive Relocation Specialist to join us in our mission to contribute to a greener future. The role is a part of our excellent Relocation Team. By joining us, you will be a key player in establishing and ramping up relocation services and contribute to building one of the first large scale European battery factories.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
- Support new hires with their long term home finding and search for suitable properties, review and draft lease contracts, ensure move in and hand over of keys and other practical related questions
- Communicate and negotiate with landlords and rental agents
- Administrate temporary accommodation when needed provided by the company
- Support with local registration in Sweden such as tax office, social insurance, banking, schooling and more depending on needs
- Financial and statistical reports
- Support our Talent & Acquisition team with relocation issues and be the first point of contact for pre calls and pre visits of potential candidates
- Take part in building a scalable relocation process
- Administration of assigned cases
Describe personal success factors:
The person we are looking for is service-minded and determined to create a great candidate experience, great negotiation skills, excellent local knowledge of local area in Skellefteå. Good communication, interpersonal and teaming skill, strong problem solving skills and solution oriented as well as working with high level of integrity and confidentiality.
Northvolt is an equal opportunity employer. We're a diverse group of individuals, united by a common mission, who recognise that while our actions as individuals have a role to play in driving Northvolt towards its goals, we always seek to move forward as a team. We offer you an open and welcoming atmosphere where we win as a team and fail as a team. Northvolt is growing at the speed of light and we are a strong believer in internal career development. For us it's important to look at your skills and potential, please refrain form including your picture and age with your application to help us with this.
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Fixed term employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is asap.
We believe that you have :
- Are fluent in English
- Got experience from other service related work and administrative tasks
- Got proficiency in Microsoft Office
- Have a driving license
Bonus points for:
- Experience and interest in manufacturing industry
- Fluency in other languages
- Experience from a multi-cultural environment
- Personal relocation experience from living abroad
Northvolt makes green batteries for a blue planet. Affordable cells and high-quality battery systems. All manufactured with a record-low carbon footprint. Purposely built to provide Europe with the opportunity to switch to renewable energy - efficiently and entirely.
To accomplish this, we do things differently. We design, manufacture, and recycle everything under one roof. We even build our own factories. All this is incredibly challenging and requires us to think in unconventional ways. We're constantly experimenting, learning and adapting to make batteries so great - they will one day make oil history.
Northvolt is growing fast. We're staffing our international office in Stockholm, our R&D facility, Northvolt Labs, in Västerås, as well as our Gdansk facility for production of battery systems. We're also hiring for our gigafactory Northvolt Ett in Skellefteå, Sweden. We want to work with smart individuals from all disciplines. Strong individuals that truly want to make a positive impact on the future. Those of us already on board share a passion for our mission. We're prepared to work hard in pursuit of excellence. We enjoy the ride and our main drive is to make a difference for real. As a team, we're dedicated to thinking new, working hard and having fun. Ersättning
